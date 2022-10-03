Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate Pauline Piller

1) I have lived in Kamloops for the better part of my life, and raised three children there. I have worked in mining, construction, and for an environmental consulting company, in the capacity of project coordinator. I moved to Clinton in May 2020. I am now employed at the Clinton Home Building Centre as a financial and office administrator. I am a volunteer board member and treasurer with the Clinton Minor Sports Association. I enjoy the outdoors, hiking with the Friday morning group, curling, skiing, fishing, camping, and spending time with family.
2) A big issue is the tax burden our property owners face. Keeping people in our community, and attracting new businesses and families, would eventually help to lighten that burden. We face a shortage of homes and I would like to see the council work towards creating new residential areas. Creating a business-friendly environment is also key to our growth.
3) New residential development along with retail is key to growing our community. Working alongside council, our CAO, and economic development officer to formulate a plan would be the first step.
4) My background as a project coordinator has taught me strong organizational skills and how to plan and carry out projects to completion. My experience with finances will be helpful in many aspects of budgeting and understanding the complexities of municipal spending.
