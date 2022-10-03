Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate Pauline Piller

‘My background has taught me how to plan and carry out projects to completion’

Eight candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Clinton, and the 100 Mile Free Press sent the same questions to all eight candidates, asking for their replies.

Pauline Piller is one of the Clinton councillor candidates.

1) Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community? I have lived in Kamloops for the better part of my life, and raised three children there. I have worked in mining, construction, and for an environmental consulting company, in the capacity of project coordinator. I moved to Clinton in May 2020. I am now employed at the Clinton Home Building Centre as a financial and office administrator. I am a volunteer board member and treasurer with the Clinton Minor Sports Association. I enjoy the outdoors, hiking with the Friday morning group, curling, skiing, fishing, camping, and spending time with family.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? A big issue is the tax burden our property owners face. Keeping people in our community, and attracting new businesses and families, would eventually help to lighten that burden. We face a shortage of homes and I would like to see the council work towards creating new residential areas. Creating a business-friendly environment is also key to our growth.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? New residential development along with retail is key to growing our community. Working alongside council, our CAO, and economic development officer to formulate a plan would be the first step.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? My background as a project coordinator has taught me strong organizational skills and how to plan and carry out projects to completion. My experience with finances will be helpful in many aspects of budgeting and understanding the complexities of municipal spending.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 (Clinton Memorial Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (Clinton village office, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionClinton