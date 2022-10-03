Clinton councillor candidate Sandi Burrage. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate Sandi Burrage

‘It is so important to work with your team to come up with ideas and strategies’

Eight candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Clinton, and the 100 Mile Free Press sent the same questions to all eight candidates, asking for their replies.

Sandi Burrage is one of the Clinton councillor candidates.

1) Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community? I have lived here for 30 years and I still work for School District No. 74 Gold Trail as a StrongStart facilitator and the ASSAI coordinator.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? Being a small community, there are always challenges compared to a larger community. Housing and connectivity are a couple of the barriers we have been facing. Previous councils have been working towards getting fibre optic cables for the community, and I would like to continue overcoming that obstacle. Also, there is a shortage of affordable housing and family housing in Clinton. As with past councils, I would like to work towards creating housing opportunities.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? I think the continuation of trying to develop a housing plan that would enable families or work-from-home individuals to be able to move and live in Clinton. I have served on council for the last term, and this is something we have been working towards. I also have the personal vision to enhance the public parks we have here: getting the funding to build a splash park within Reg Conn Park and a bike skills course and walking oval at Elliott Park.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? Having served four years on council in the last term, I have gained an immense understanding of the procedures of holding a seat on the council. When elected you are offered training sessions that are so valuable. It is so important to work with your team to come up with ideas and strategies that will enhance the community you were elected to speak for. Having served during the pandemic, so many of the things that this council wanted to get accomplished were put into a holding pattern. If elected or not, I would like to see some of the items in our strategic plan get started and better yet, accomplished.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 (Clinton Memorial Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (Clinton village office, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).


