Questions and answers with Clinton councillor candidate Sherri Forget

Eight candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Clinton, and the 100 Mile Free Press sent the same questions to all eight candidates, asking for their replies.

Sherri Forget is one of the Clinton councillor candidates.

1) Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community? For those who have seen my face around but don’t really know me, my name is Sherri Forget, and I am running for a seat on the village council. We came to the community about 10 years ago, and from the moment we came we felt welcome. A couple of our children settled here. We have grandchildren attending the school. My son and I have owned a business in town for almost three years now. Clinton is an amazing place and we’re proud to call it home.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? The country and the world have been, and are still, going through some fairly significant changes. People are looking for ways to make life simpler. More affordable. More enjoyable. More family-oriented. What better place than Clinton? We have seen, for a small village, quite a jump in the number of children enrolled in the school this year. New members are moving to our community. Adult children are coming home to raise their children in Clinton. I feel one of the challenges to growing a community is the ability to house people. The ability to accommodate new businesses.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? There are a couple of ideas I have, but there are things to consider like village limits, zoning, etc. Hand-in-hand with that, in my opinion, is the revitalization of our community park, Reg Conn Park! It’s big. It’s beautiful. And it’s underused! A splash park has been mentioned. That would be absolutely awesome! But that should only be a start. Winter: outdoor skating rink, sliding hill? Summer: splash park, skate park, fishing pond? I ran into four families from Clinton (not including myself and grandkids) at the park in 100 Mile House. It should be our town and our park that is the go-to/stay-here place to be. To make this a true community effort, I strongly believe the school children should have a say in the content and design of a project like this.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? I feel all of this will impact the health and well-being of the children and families that have chosen to make Clinton their home. The May Ball. The rodeo. Antique shops and the museum have been major draws for generations, and will continue to be. Let’s add the new to the old, and Clinton can have more for everyone. If elected I can bring ideas, and am not afraid of hard work!

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 (Clinton Memorial Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (Clinton village office, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).



