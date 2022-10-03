Questions and answers with Clinton mayoral candidate Susan Swan

Three candidates are vying for the mayor’s chair in Clinton, and the 100 Mile Free Press sent the same questions to all three candidates, asking for their replies.

Susan Swan is one of the Clinton mayoral candidates.

1. Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community? My husband Greg and I moved from Ontario to Clinton with our two sons in 1995. We operated two businesses here until retiring in 2018. I got involved in the community, covering events and council meetings as the Clinton correspondent to the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal for 20 years. I have participated in several community groups (Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Society, CiB, Assisted Living Society, etc.) and was first elected to council in 2011. I was acclaimed to council in 2014 and elected mayor in 2018, where I have enjoyed serving the community.

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? The two biggest issues I see facing the Village of Clinton are housing and health care. The shortage of rental housing became more apparent during the pandemic as more people moved from urban to rural areas. We had a Housing Needs Assessment completed and now need to create a housing corporation to work with other levels of government and developers to create more housing stock.

To improve the level of health care, especially ambulance service in Clinton, I will join and work with the Rural Health Care Alliance. There is more power in the voices of many.

3. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? The Village of Clinton owns a lot that could provide 22-25 residential lots. By creating a Housing Corporation, the village can access provincial and possibly federal funding to create some affordable residential properties. I will continue to lobby BC Housing and the province to get this development moving.

We also need the industry to provide well-paying jobs for our residents. I will work with the new village council, local First Nations, business owners, investors, and the province to invite and encourage industrial development in Clinton.

4. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? Having completed seven years on council and four years as mayor, I have the experience and a proven track record to keep the momentum going. I developed good research skills as a correspondent and I’m an avid reader and learner, always looking for ways to improve Clinton. Being retired gives me the time this position requires. I have made connections at all levels of government, and I am persistent in reaching out to anyone who may be able to help Clinton.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 (Clinton Memorial Hall, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5 (Clinton village office, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionClinton