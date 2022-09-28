Questions and answers with Lytton councillor candidate Jessoa Lightfoot

1. I have been a resident of the Lytton area for over 50 years. I served three years as a village councillor and 10 years as mayor (2005-2018). During my term as mayor I also served as a director on the TNRD board. In the 1980s I ran the Stein Rediscovery hiking program for five years, and later represented the Village of Lytton as a School Board trustee for six years. I have been involved in numerous community groups: the May Day committee, Two Rivers Farmers’ Market Society, and the Lytton River Festival, to name a few.
2. The issues facing Lytton are large and many. Rebuilding our community after the devastating fire and getting our community members home and businesses re-established is paramount.
The completion of site remediation, the building bylaw, and a working infrastructure are necessary for this to happen. Key to this is the recruitment of skilled staff and a solid plan developed with the input of community members. Communication and meaningful public engagement is required.
3. As a service and supply hub for not only the village but the surrounding communities, it is important we re-establish health (health facility, ER, ambulance, and assisted living), retail, hospitality (accommodation and eateries), and policing services.
4. I bring to the table my past village experience and knowledge. I believe my long-term residency and involvement provides me with considerable insight into the requirements and aspirations of the community.
