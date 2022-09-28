Questions and answers with Lytton councillor candidate Jessoa Lightfoot

Five candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Lytton, and the Journal sent the same questions to all five candidates, asking for their replies.

Jessoa Lightfoot is one of the Lytton councillor candidates.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I have been a resident of the Lytton area for over 50 years. I served three years as a village councillor and 10 years as mayor (2005-2018). During my term as mayor I also served as a director on the TNRD board. In the 1980s I ran the Stein Rediscovery hiking program for five years, and later represented the Village of Lytton as a School Board trustee for six years. I have been involved in numerous community groups: the May Day committee, Two Rivers Farmers’ Market Society, and the Lytton River Festival, to name a few.

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? The issues facing Lytton are large and many. Rebuilding our community after the devastating fire and getting our community members home and businesses re-established is paramount.

The completion of site remediation, the building bylaw, and a working infrastructure are necessary for this to happen. Key to this is the recruitment of skilled staff and a solid plan developed with the input of community members. Communication and meaningful public engagement is required.

3. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? As a service and supply hub for not only the village but the surrounding communities, it is important we re-establish health (health facility, ER, ambulance, and assisted living), retail, hospitality (accommodation and eateries), and policing services.

4. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? I bring to the table my past village experience and knowledge. I believe my long-term residency and involvement provides me with considerable insight into the requirements and aspirations of the community.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5; on both dates, voting is at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All eligible resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; for more information go to the Village of Lytton website at https://lytton.ca/government/elections/.



