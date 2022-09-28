Questions and answers with Lytton councillor candidate Ken Pite

Five candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Lytton, and the Journal sent the same questions to all five candidates, asking for their replies.

Ken Pite is one of the Lytton councillor candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I came here in 1996 to teach, and I had the pleasure to be shop teacher at Kumsheen Secondary until I retired. I came because of the job, I stayed because of the place and the people. Since 2011 I divided my time, until the firestorm, between my little house on Main Street in the summertime and remote beaches where I surf in Mexico in the winter.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? The biggest issue facing our community is global heating. Lest we forget, Lytton broke the all-time Canadian heat record by 4.6° C the day before the fire. The heat dome that dried out and heated up this area until one spark was enough to destroy our village is the direct result of the overheating of Gaia, that thin skin between space and magma. We need a solution that is up to meeting this challenge. The solution centres around water and trees. Another waterline for irrigation, and a great many big leafy trees that will shade and cool our village.

The other big issue is temporary housing. We who lost our homes need to return as soon as possible. One way this can be done is by allowing the placement of a small, senior-appropriate, ~600 sq.ft., manufactured home on any lot that wants one, which will provide a home for those without insurance, and a place for people to live who are rebuilding a larger home.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? The development I will encourage is the installation of a large biochar facility whose purpose is to convert the fire-killed trees, all the excess fuel surrounding us, into a supplement that is put back into local forest soils to encourage regrowth and increased tree health, and to sequester carbon. Let us reverse the dying of our forests and restore their health as they were when the First Nations were the only ones here.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? I have no experience in local government. However, I do have experience working as a member of a team, and I will bring this and my skills in problem solving as my contribution to council. And patience. Big projects take time: time to conceive, time to plan, time to build.

