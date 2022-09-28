Questions and answers with Lytton councillor candidate Nonie McCann

Five candidates are vying for four councillor positions in Lytton, and the Journal sent the same questions to all five candidates, asking for their replies.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I have lived in or near Lytton for the past 47 years. During that time I have worked for Lytton First Nation, School District 74, and various other organizations. My work has mainly been in education, both as a teacher and as a consultant.

In addition to working in the community, I have been actively involved in community organizations. I am currently president of the Two Rivers Community Service Society, and secretary of the Lytton River Festival Society. Through both of those organizations, I have been responsible for organizing a variety of community events. Most recently, I was involved in the organization of the June 30 event for Lytton residents at Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux School, and the Fort Berens fundraiser for the Lytton pool. My husband and I own and work our vineyard at Winch Spur, across the river from Lytton.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community and how do you intend to tackle it? In my opinion, the biggest issue facing our community is getting things rebuilt in a timely manner. I intend to tackle this issue by working with other elected council members to identify those things that are blocking the timely rebuild of Lytton, and finding ways to remove those obstacles, and at the same time determining how to facilitate resident and business return to the village. These actions will likely involve having a dedicated team willing to work extra hours to make them happen, and I am prepared for that.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? I think our location lends itself to tourism and recreation. I believe that cultural tourism, working with local First Nations, would greatly benefit our community development. This will require working with local Indigenous organizations, businesses, and interested people to lobby government and obtain capital investment in these kinds of developments.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? I believe that living and working with the people of Lytton for the past 40+ years has given me some perspective on the kinds of potential we have in our community, and in our people. My experience teaching has enabled me to effectively create and execute plans, organize events, and work with a team of people to get things done. I prefer to listen to what others have to say, and incorporate ideas into effective planning.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5; on both dates, voting is at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All eligible resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; for more information go to the Village of Lytton website at https://lytton.ca/government/elections/.



