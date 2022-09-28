Questions and answers with Lytton mayoral candidate Denise O’Connor

Three candidates are vying for the mayor’s position in Lytton, where incumbent Jan Polderman is not seeking re-election. The Journal sent the same questions to all three candidates, asking for their replies.

Denise O’Connor is one of the Lytton mayoral candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). Lytton is my lifelong home; I grew up in a hard-working family and after university I returned to marry and raise my family. I worked as a teacher and then principal in Lytton until I retired four years ago. I lost my home in the Lytton fire but was able to return in November. For seven years before I retired, I was chair of School District 74’s Principals’ Association.

Currently, I am president of the Lytton & District Chamber of Commerce and sit on its steering committee. I also serve on the Lytton Health Planning Table, the Two Rivers Community Services Society, and the Lytton River Festival Committee. Previously, I was involved with the Lytton Recreation Commission and Swimming Pool Committee. In November, I was asked by the Lytton recovery team to take on the role of lead-volunteer managing the Resiliency Centre.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it? I witness every day the tragedy of what has happened to our town and recognize the enormity of the problems that face us, including the bureaucratic nightmare of all levels of government that have impeded the recovery process. The residents need to be communicated and consulted with. We need representation that wants to see the community rebuilt, and thrive in the long-term. To begin with I intend to ask the difficult questions, share the answers with constituents, push for a speedier recovery, and get residents home.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? It’s obvious: we need our town back. It has been nearly a year-and-a-half and we have seen no rebuilding started. Homeowners and businesses need barriers removed so that if they have the means to, they can return and begin rebuilding sooner than later. I believe that as soon as progress is visible, it will provide some hope that will lead to a more optimistic future.

Our work as mayor and council will be to serve our constituents, communicate and consult with them, demand a sense of urgency, and advocate and lobby for services to be returned.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? The people in Lytton are literally my friends and neighbours. As a collective we experienced the most unimaginable trauma together. If elected, I would bring my understanding of the community, the people, and our needs. As well, I bring my pragmatic and interpersonal skills that have been so lacking on council. I am passionate about doing whatever it takes to see Lytton move forward to become that thriving community again.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5; on both dates, voting is at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All eligible resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; for more information go to the Village of Lytton website at https://lytton.ca/government/elections/.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionLytton