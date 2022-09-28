Questions and answers with Lytton mayoral candidate Willie Nelson

Three candidates are vying for the mayor’s position in Lytton, where incumbent Jan Polderman is not seeking re-election. The Journal sent the same questions to all three candidates, asking for their replies.

Willie Nelson is one of the Lytton mayoral candidates.

1) Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government). I am a 32-year-old raft guide, wildfire fighter, and industrial hemp farmer with a background in geology. I have been politically active since an early age and ran in the 2017 provincial election while attending UVic.

2) What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it? The delayed clean-up and rebuild are clearly the largest issues. All current contracts with the parties involved need to be reviewed. I intend to build a temporary village hall this fall. If government funding cannot be acquired in a timely manner, I will crowd source it.

3) What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it? I would like to see the Village of Lytton work with Lytton First Nation to explore the opportunities of a local industrial hemp industry for food security and the production of fire-resistant carbon-negative building materials (hempcrete). I grew 100,000 hemp plants this year to showcase the possibilities in our area.

4) If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council? Youth and fresh ideas are needed as we move forward into further climate challenges. What I lack in experience I make up for in passion, determination, and action. I have a vision for the future of Lytton.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5; on both dates, voting is at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All eligible resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote by mail; for more information go to the Village of Lytton website at https://lytton.ca/government/elections/.



