Questions and answers with Lytton mayoral candidate Willie Nelson
‘What I lack in experience I make up for in passion, determination, and action’
Lytton mayoral candidate Willie Nelson. (Photo credit: Submitted)
1) I am a 32-year-old raft guide, wildfire fighter, and industrial hemp farmer with a background in geology. I have been politically active since an early age and ran in the 2017 provincial election while attending UVic.
2) The delayed clean-up and rebuild are clearly the largest issues. All current contracts with the parties involved need to be reviewed. I intend to build a temporary village hall this fall. If government funding cannot be acquired in a timely manner, I will crowd source it.
3) I would like to see the Village of Lytton work with Lytton First Nation to explore the opportunities of a local industrial hemp industry for food security and the production of fire-resistant carbon-negative building materials (hempcrete). I grew 100,000 hemp plants this year to showcase the possibilities in our area.
4) Youth and fresh ideas are needed as we move forward into further climate challenges. What I lack in experience I make up for in passion, determination, and action. I have a vision for the future of Lytton.
