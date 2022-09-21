Questions and answers with TNRD Electoral Area ‘E’ candidate Jim Smith

There will be races in two local Thompson-Nicola Regional District electoral areas in the upcoming local elections: Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau, which includes 70 Mile and Loon Lake) and Area “I” (Blue Sky Country, which includes 16 Mile, Walhachin, Thompson River Estates, and Spences Bridge).

Jim Smith is one of two candidates in TNRD Area “E”.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government): Strong communities need strong leaders. I bring 35 years of management experience, a strong work ethic, and a willingness to listen to the concerns of our electors and work toward solutions. My career included running my own business for 10 years and 25 years with EMCO. After retiring to the 70 Mile House area in 2013, I’ve had the rewarding experience of volunteering with the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Green Lake Snowmobile Club. During the 2017 wildfire event, I spent 61 days working closely with BC Wildfire Service maintaining fire pumps, structure protection, and spot fire patrols.

2. What do you see as the number one issue facing your electoral area, and how would you tackle it? The number one issue, I believe, is economic recovery post-COVID. Many businesses in our area have suffered deep financial losses and are now struggling to find workers now that doors are open again. We need to encourage new, diversified businesses to relocate to the area.

There needs to be a push for more high-speed internet and increased cell service to encourage people to relocate their businesses and/or to work from home. Young families will find our lower housing costs, clean air, amazing recreational opportunities, open spaces, and safe, inclusive, and friendly communities a strong draw. We also need to focus on our businesses doing well in our communities and keeping them here. Fostering creative, collaborative, appealing, and thriving communities fuels hope and optimism.

3. What do you see as the number one issue facing the TNRD as a whole, and how would you tackle it? After economic recovery, an essential issue facing the TNRD is the development of better ways to prepare for wildfires. I believe we can improve our preparedness for wildfire events through education and community-based programs such as FireSmart, and work closely with the province and First Nations on wildfire mitigation methods and emergency preparedness.

4. What would you bring to the table as an electoral area director for the TNRD that would benefit your constituents, and/or the TNRD as a whole? I am highly motivated to listen to the concerns of our electors, committed to maintaining a balanced approach in developing solutions, and instilling confidence in our voters that their tax dollars are spent effectively and efficiently.

