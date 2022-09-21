Questions and answers with TNRD Electoral Area ‘I’ candidate Tricia Thorpe

There will be races in two local Thompson-Nicola Regional District electoral areas in the upcoming local elections: Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau, which includes 70 Mile and Loon Lake) and Area “I” (Blue Sky Country, which includes 16 Mile, Walhachin, Thompson River Estates, and Spences Bridge).

Tricia Thorpe is one of two candidates in TNRD Area “I”.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself (i.e. background, previous experience in local government): My husband and I lost our retirement dream when our home and farm were totally destroyed in the 2021 Lytton wildfire that consumed so much of the Lytton community. With the help of an incredible group of friends and volunteers, we are currently rebuilding. Since the Lytton wildfire I have been a very vocal and public advocate for the entire community, in particular for those residing within Area “I”. I currently serve on the TLKemchEEn FireSmart Committee and the Lytton Unmet Needs Committee.

I was lured to the Lytton area in 2008 by my husband Don Glasgow, a fourth generation Lyttonite, and by a desire to return to my rural roots. I have volunteered and served on various local service groups, including the Chamber of Commerce, Two Rivers Community Service Society, Riverfest, Lytton Days, and Lyttonnet.

I was born in Rossland, B.C. and spent my early years on my father’s nearby cattle ranch. I have a strong background in finance, having worked for several major financial institutions, and hold designations in both Personal Financial Planning and a Business Development Program for bankers. I served on the board of my housing cooperative as finance chair, as well as on boards for minor baseball, minor hockey, and ringette while residing in the Lower Mainland with my four (now adult) children.

2. What do you see as the number one issue facing your electoral area, and how would you tackle it? Natural disaster is the number one issue facing Area “I”, as the fires, floods, and slides have shown. Housing issues, accessibility to health care, mental health, and essential services are all impacted by these disasters. I will advocate to all levels of government for a more proactive, rather than reactive, approach.

3. What do you see as the number one issue facing the TNRD as a whole, and how would you tackle it? The TNRD’s number one issue is loss of trust. I would address this though clear communication, more public transparency, and better public access to spending reports.

4. What would you bring to the table as an electoral area director for the TNRD that would benefit your constituents, and/or the TNRD as a whole? I hope to bring change to Area “I” and the TNRD. I would like to see more consistency, with each Electoral Area being treated equally, and each unique section of Area “I” being given the same level of advocacy. I bring a desire to meet and listen to all residents, a passion to help others avoid what we experienced in a natural disaster, a commitment to advocate on residents’ behalf, and a strong voice. I would encourage residents to reach out to me at triciathorpe4TNRD@gmail.com or google my name. Make your vote count Oct. 15.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15, with an advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. For more information about where electoral area residents can vote, go to https://www.tnrd.ca/elections-2022/.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022Spences Bridge