A grey 1986 Mercedes 280GE SUV stolen from the Clinton area. (Submitted photo)

Rare Mercedes stolen from Clinton area

Public asked to keep a lookout

A rare vintage car was stolen from the Clinton area and RCMP are asking the public to keep a lookout.

“There is a stolen Mercedes SUV, an older very distinct one,” says Cpl. Chris von Colditz. “It sounds like it doesn’t drive very quickly. So it has maybe a max speed of about 80 km/h and it also can’t go very far without needing to fuel up so it really can’t go too, too far.”

The vehicle is a grey 1986 Mercedes 280GE SUV and was stolen from a residence of Meadow Lake Road north of Clinton on the morning of Feb. 6 with the license plate 617 WFP.

They are a very desirable vehicle, he says.

“They’re very unique so, yeah it’s a very odd vehicle that would stand out in this area.”

They don’t know where it might be headed.

If anyone sees the vehicle call 911 or the local detachment says von Colditz.

