RCMP and CVSE went ‘above and beyond’ to rescue people stranded by mudslides

On the afternoon of Saturday, August 11, a young child was among 12 motorists who were rescued after the vehicles in which they were travelling were stranded by mudslides along Highway 99 northwest of Cache Creek.

Cst. Cort Hodges, Cst. Nicholas Theoret, and Cst. Lee Taylor of the Ashcroft RCMP, along with RCMP Central Interior Traffic Services Cst. Dan Caston and Peter Shearer of Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, responded to calls from stranded motorists, as well as six people trapped in their house by a mudslide following heavy rains. The five walked in four kilometres over several mudslides, carrying ropes and lifejackets, and were able to bring all 18 people out safely.

“There were people trapped in a home, several people trapped in cars, and a group of motorcyclists trapped between slides,” says Ashcroft RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Kathleen Thain. “The [five of them] not only went above and beyond, they performed heroically under extreme conditions.”



