The Canadian Press

RCMP arrest armed man on grounds near Trudeau residence

Officers descended on the sprawling estate Thursday morning.

An armed man has been arrested on the grounds of Rideau Hall, where Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau live.

The RCMP announced the arrest hours after a large number of police officers descended on the sprawling estate Thursday morning.

The RCMP said an armed man got onto the grounds around 6:40 a.m. local time.

The force said in a tweet that neither Payette nor Trudeau were present at the time.

“The man was arrested shortly after without any incident. He is currently in custody and is being interviewed,” the RCMP’s national division said in a tweet.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released because charges are pending.

The Mounties did not reveal further details, but The Canadian Press saw the gate to one side entrance was bent and a police robot examining a black pick-up truck further into the estate.

The iconic Rideau Hall has long served as the home to Canada’s governors general, but Trudeau and his family have also lived in a home on the property since he was elected prime minister.

The government is still working on whether to renovate 24 Sussex Dr., where past prime ministers have lived.

READ MORE: Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

READ MORE: Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Rain prompts travel advisories, road closures in Cache Creek area
Next story
Canadian engineer detained in Egypt released, needs treatment, family says

Just Posted

Rain prompts travel advisories, road closures in Cache Creek area

No stopping during heavy rain on highways near Cache Creek

Free screenings of ‘Twilight Zone’ episode filmed in Ashcroft

‘A Small Town’ was filmed in February, and is now available as part of TV show’s second season

Ashcroft council moves forward on rezoning project

Amendment to zoning bylaw paves the way for new housing development in North Ashcroft

New emergency alert system for TNRD

System will allow residents to receive emergency warnings, alerts, and updates on various devices

Interior Savings helps local organizations with pandemic costs

E. Fry Society, Equality Project, and Ashcroft HUB all benefit from funding

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

B.C. repairs COVID-19 emergency order for local government

Ombudsperson shut out as his recommendations implemented

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Despite health concerns from D.C.’s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear masks

Canadian engineer detained in Egypt released, needs treatment, family says

Yasser Albaz was detained at the Cairo airport after a business trip in February of 2019

RCMP arrest armed man on grounds near Trudeau residence

Officers descended on the sprawling estate Thursday morning.

Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

The tractor driver has been arrested following the accident

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Resist Canada 153 highlighted colonization and genocide, Unify the People called COVID a hoax

Most Read