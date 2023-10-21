RCMP arrest suspect in connection to 2021 homicide in 100 Mile House

The homicide occurred just over two years ago on Oct. 19, 2021

100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit investigate an apparent homicide on Exeter Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Two years later a suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred just over two years ago in 100 Mile House.

On Oct. 19, 2021, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of gunshots coming from a building on Exeter Station Road. Upon arrival, RCMP discovered an individual with gunshot wounds inside who subsequently succumbed to their injuries.

After two years of investigation, the North District RCMP Major Crime Unit arrested 100 Mile House’s James Eugene Perkins on Oct. 20, 2023. The BC Prosecution Service has charged Perkins with one count of first-degree murder and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 19.

“The North District RCMP Major Crime Unit, 100 Mile House RCMP and the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit investigators worked diligently in gathering all evidence and obtaining charge approval in this matter,” Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP spokesman, said. “Mr. Perkins was arrested without incident in 100 Mile House on October 20, 2023.”

RCMP said the matter is now before the courts and no further comments will be made at this time. Anyone with further information about the case is invited to contact the RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

