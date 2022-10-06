(Photo - RCMP)

B.C. convicted killer wanted province-wide on new assault charges

If you know his whereabouts or see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in searching for a convicted killer with a province-wide warrant.

Tyler Jack Newton was arrested in 2014 for the murder of Caesar Rosales. Newton stabbed Rosales in the neck with a knife at a transit stop in Kelowna on Oct. 30 of that year.

After serving seven years in jail, he was released in December 2020 after completing his sentence.

Since being released, he’s been arrested multiple times, including fleeing from police in July 2021 and January 2022 when he stole a vehicle and had drug paraphernalia.

The 32-year-old is now wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm during an incident in West Kelowna in December of 2021.

He is still a resident of West Kelowna.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, do not approach and call 911 or the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Use the file number 2021-84760 when calling.

READ MORE: Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following allegations

READ MORE: Maxine DeHart drive-thru breakfast in Kelowna hits $1-million mark

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Trudeau says it “boggles the mind that Hockey Canada is continuing to dig in its heels”
Next story
Bear expert says B.C. attack likely a rare case of a bear treating humans as food

Just Posted

(from l) Ashcroft councillor candidates Jessica Clement, Nadine Davenport, Doreen Lambert, Joris Ekering, and Jonah Anstett answer questions during the Ashcroft all-candidates’ forum held on Oct. 3. (Photo credit: Facebook/Valley Community TV)
Housing, dog park, and branding at Ashcroft all-candidates’ forum

The estimated cost for the Ashcroft fire hall renovation project has doubled to $1.2 million following delays brought about by the pandemic. Council approved the new cost, which will be covered by surplus reserve funds. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council approves new $1.2 million estimate for Fire Hall renovation project

Cache Creek fire chief Tom Moe (second from r) and other members of the fire department with new helmets that were purchased with funds donated by the Ashcroft Legion from its Poppy Fund. (Photo credit: submitted)
Cache Creek fire department holding open house on Oct. 11

Beekeeper John Hoyrup placed sections of a dead snag where honey bees had been living on top of bee boxes in order to rehome the bees whose snag was cut down. (Tara Larocque photo)
Meant to bee? A Cariboo landowner finds honey bee colony on property