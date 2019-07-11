RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

When the Logan Lake RCMP received a call about an injured bald eagle on June 30, the detachment commander had to be resourceful to rescue the bird from the road.

Const. Ryan Dell responded to the roadside near Mammette Lake Road and Foley Road, and found the eagle unable or unwilling to leave the area.

Concerned for its well-being, Dell and another officer borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to capture the eagle and take it to the detachment cells to care for it overnight.

READ MORE: Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

The following morning, the officers transferred the eagle to the BC Wildlife Park rehabilitation facility in Kamloops.

“As a Mountie, you wear many hats,” Dell said in a release. “Some days you are a career counsellor or a conflict mediator, other days a traffic enforcer or a homicide investigator, some days you are an animal wrangler.

“Whatever the call, we take them all.”


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case
Next story
B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Just Posted

$4 million federal grant to Lytton group will strengthen fibre optic network

Fibre optic backbone will stretch from Boston Bar to Lillooet

Ashcroft emergency department to close for several hours on July 13

Closure is seventh unexpected one this year

Young Coquitlam author’s third book set during 2017 wildfires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was in Cache Creek and Ashcroft to share his story

Local principal a finalist in Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

Colleen Minnabarriet of Desert Sands Community School nominated in District Leadership category

Local News Briefs: The Community Barbecue returns to Ashcroft, and this year there’s a twist

Plus free swimming at the Ashcroft pool, Coqiuhalla lane closures, ‘Arx and Sparks’, and more

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

Most Read