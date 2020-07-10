RCMP confirm homicide investigation underway near Quesnel

Police releasing few details four days after homicide occurred Monday, July 6

The RCMP E-division Major Crime Section is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 6 near Quesnel. (Observer file photo)

RCMP are releasing few details, however, have confirmed they are investigating a homicide that occurred near Quesnel Monday, July 6.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the homicide occurred just outside of Quesnel, and that there is no evidence to suggest there is a risk to the public.

The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit is in charge of the investigation.

Saunderson couldn’t say why police did not notify the public sooner about the homicide, nor why so few details are being released.

This latest investigation marks the second homicide in the Quesnel area in 2020.

The remains of Louis Korkowski, 33, were found west of Quesnel May 6 after he was reported as missing and possibly abducted from the city May 4.

No one has been charged in connection with his death.

