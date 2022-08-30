An RCMP officer will make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 5 for restricted firearm possession charges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty in Williams Lake

Const. Olavo Castro allegedly found with loaded, restricted gun in vehicle

Firearm-related charges have been approved against an RCMP officer with BC Highway Patrol, in connection with an off-duty incident on Canada Day in Williams Lake.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) said Const. Olavo Castro is charged with one count of occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm and one count of unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm in a motor vehicle.

His charges were sworn in on Monday, Aug. 29 in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Castro’s first appearance for the charges is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2022 in Williams Lake.

As the matter is now before the court, the BCPS noted it will not be releasing any further details.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bashaw RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
Witnesses speak out on wild party in Kelowna ending in arrests and pepper spray
Next story
Yukon man taken to residential school at 4 years old denied compensation for early years

Just Posted

An RCMP officer will make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 5 for restricted firearm possession charges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty in Williams Lake

A wildland firefighter from Alberta Whitecourt unit crew has been working with BC Wildfire Service personnel and have successfully helped secured the containment lines on the northeast corner of the Weasel Creek wildfire (N11062) in the East Kootenays. (BC Wildfire Service)
Eleven wildfires still active in the Cariboo Zone

A semi on fire has closed the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla (Hwy 5) between Merritt and Hope. (Photo contributed)
Update: One person dead in fiery crash on Coquihalla Highway near Merritt

Wade Balbirnie, head referee for 100 Mile Minor Hockey. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
There is a shortage of minor hockey officials across Canada