RCMP identify homicide victim found in Kamloops on Jan. 29

The body of 18-year-old Jagraj Dhinsa was found near Tk’emlúps Church on Chilcotin Road in Kamloops on Jan. 29. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has confirmed the identity of a young man found dead in a rural area of Kamloops on Tk’emlúps traditional territories Saturday, Jan. 29.

Following an autopsy, the BC Coroners Service and investigators have confirmed Jagraj Dhinsa, 18, was the victim of homicide. The cause of death is not being released, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Dhinsa was a student at Sa-Hali Secondary School in Kamloops. Sa-Hali Secondary principal Rachael Sdoutz has since sent a letter to all parents of students attending the school, informing them that counselling services are available for any students who need it.

Dhinsa’s body was found in a parking lot of St. Joseph’s Cemetery/Tk’emlúps Health Clinic/Tk’emlúps Church on Chilcotin Road. Ambulance paramedics and RCMP attended to the scene where they discovered a man who had suffered obvious injuries.

Police are revealing Dhinsa’s name to further the developing investigation, and are asking anyone who had contact with him on Jan. 28 or 29, or who has information that may help investigators determine his activities and whereabouts leading up to his death, to contact police as soon as possible.

Evidence found near Dhinsa’s body linked him to a black 2014 Honda Accord found on Dallas Drive at Lafarge Road in Kamloops. Police are asking members of the public to contact them with any video surveillance, cellphone, or dash-cam footage in the Chilcotin Road area, and Lafarge Road at Dallas Drive, from the afternoon of Jan. 28 until the morning of Jan. 29.

“Our members were distressed with the major incident on our Indian Reserve, and we appreciate the collaborative efforts to ensure that there was no immediate threat to those residing in the areas,” said Rosanne Casimir, Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief). “Our condolences are with the family impacted by this tragic loss and our hope is that they get the answers they seek to honour his life.”

Anyone with information or surveillance that may be related to this investigation is asked to please call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.