RCMP investigating Highway 20 collision that claimed life of Williams Lake woman

BC Highway Patrol Williams Lake is asking anyone who witnessed the Aug. 9 crash to contact RCMP

A collision on Highway 20 that claimed the life of a Williams Lake woman on Wednesday, Aug. 9 is under investigation by BC Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a logging truck and a Jeep Gladiator.

At approximately 10 a.m. the Williams Lake RCMP and BC Highway Patrol’s collision analysis and reconstruction services were dispatched to Riske Creek to an area on Highway 20 known as Cowboy Corner about 43 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

BC Emergency Health Services, BC Coroner Service and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue also attended.

“The sole occupant of the Jeep Gladiator was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Cpl. Mike Moore, media relations with BC Highway Patrol.

Highway 20 remained closed for several hours.

Moore said BC Highway Patrol – Williams Lake has conduct of the investigation which is still in the very early stages.

“All avenues of investigation are currently being pursued and no further details are available,” Moore said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have dashcam video are asked to contact BC Highway Patrol – Williams Lake at 250-392-6211.

