RCMP vehicle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

RCMP investigating suspicious death in South Cariboo

E Division’s Major Crime Section has taken over the investigation from the 100 Mile RCMP

RCMP are investigating a suspicious sudden death in the South Cariboo.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. 100 Mile RCMP responded to reports of a death near Lone Butte, the agency said in a news release Wednesday. Upon arrival officers, along with the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department and the B.C. Ambulance service, attempted to assist a 66-year-old man. He was ultimately declared deceased at the scene.

Local RCMP have turned the case over to E Division’s Major Crime Section who will complete the investigation, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, media relations officer for RCMP North District, said in the news release.

RCMP did not release the name of the victim. 100 Mile Sgt. Trevor Medernach said he was unable to comment on the details of the case.

Local residents reported on social media that RCMP and an ambulance were called to a remote area near train tracks beside Irish Lake, just east of Lone Butte, on Sunday.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call RCMP at 250-395-2456.

