Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

RCMP looking for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Damien and Myles Sanderson are considered armed and dangerous

RCMP say 10 people have died and 15 have been sent to hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations in Saskatchewan.

They say they are looking for two suspects — Damien and Myles Sanderson — who are considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says the dead and injured were found in 13 locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

She says the injured have been taken to various hospitals, and there may be other victims who went to hospitals on their own.

She says some people were targeted and others were attacked at random.

“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” she said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal stabbingSaskatchewan

Previous story
B.C. man charged in fatal Banff stabbing

Just Posted

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft emergency department closed for weekend of Sept. 2-4

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. The 2023 soccer season will have to be cancelled unless more volunteers are found. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)
2023 South Cariboo soccer season will be cancelled if key positions not filled

The newly-renovated Ashcroft Library had a soft reopening on Aug. 17, giving patrons an opportunity to see what’s new. (pictured) Looking from the back of the library towards the front door. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Library opens with plenty of changes and more to come

Williams Lake First Nation newly-elected councillor Dancing Water Sandy, left, and Chief Willie Sellars attended the Kamloopa Pow Wow, July 29-31. (Photo submitted)
Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow a path toward healing for WLFN