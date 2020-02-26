RCMP puppies in the hunt for names from Canadian kids

Canadian children invited to take part in RCMP ‘Name the Puppy’ campaign

Some of the puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre that Canadian children are invited to name. (Photo credit: RCMP)

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta is expecting — literally — 13 happy events this year, with the birth of more than a dozen German shepherd puppies, and children across the country are invited to “Name the Puppy” in a national contest that runs until March 25.

The 13 children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they named, a plush dog named Justice, and an RCMP water bottle.

“We want children who live in our B.C. communities to take part and submit their favourite name, starting with the letter N,” says Cpl. Mike Jordan, a longtime dog handler.

“B.C. kids have been winners in the past, and those selected often get the opportunity to meet a dog team in their community.”

The rules of the contest are simple. Puppy names must begin with the letter “N” and have no more than two syllables and nine letters. Contestants must live in Canada and be four to 14 years old. Only one entry per child can be sent, and entries must be received no later than March 25, 2020.

For more information, or to take part in Name the Puppy 2020, go to http://bit.ly/2T9KVNP.

The puppies are born and bred in Canada at the Police Dog Service Training Centre, where the highest standards are set for police service dogs and handlers with the goal of protecting Canadians.



