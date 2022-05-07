Anyone with information about this murder can contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock file photo)

RCMP seek witnesses after man dies from stab wounds in Williams Lake

A man suffering from stab wounds was found on Midnight Drive after 11 p.m. on May 5

Williams Lake RCMP and the Northern District Major Crimes Unit are seeking witnesses after a man was stabbed late Thursday night (May 5).

In a news release, the RCMP said they received a report just after 11 p.m. about a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds on Midnight Drive in Williams Lake.

The man was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Investigators from the Northern District Major Crimes Unit have assumed conduct of the investigation. Investigators are asking for any witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of Midnight Drive, Williams Lake from Thursday, May 5, 2022 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

“We are in the infancy stages of our investigation; however, the early indications suggest that this was a targeted attack, although a full determination has yet to be made” B.C. RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

Anyone with information about this murder can contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

