RCMP have charged two out of three people involved in an alleged crime spree which stretched from Calgary, Alberta to Hope, B.C. Black Press file photo

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

Three people have been arrested after what police are calling an alleged weekend ‘crime spree’ that began in Calgary and was ended by Hope RCMP with the help of spike belts along Highway 1 near Hunter Creek.

The incident started on Sunday (May 17) when a man and woman allegedly assaulted a male driver in Calgary before taking his vehicle.

Police believe the pair travelled over the provincial border and it was 12 hours later when Kamloops RCMP were alerted to reports of shoplifters, believed to be the same man and woman, at a gas station in the city. Another man was now with them police said.

Officers “flooded the area and located the vehicle” but the suspects fled the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

The vehicle made its way past officers in Merritt, traveling at high speeds south on Highway 5 towards Hope.

Hope RCMP brought out reinforcements to stop the driver – deploying a spike belt that managed to deflate two tires, but weren’t enough to stop the vehicle from continuing along Highway 1.

That’s when the driver slowed to make a U-turn, police said, and a woman jumped out of the vehicle before officers arrested her.

Meanwhile, another spike belt managed to stop the vehicle on the Hunter Creek Bridge. The two men were then arrested, police stated.

Jose Alejandro Sandoval-Barillas, 29, of Calgary, is facing a number of charges, including robbery and flight from police, as well as theft-related charges.

Kisha Rose Ann Chickness, 23, also from Calgary, has been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property, as well as failing to comply with a release order.

The third person involved, a 29-year-old man, was released without charges. Police do not release names of suspects unless charges are approved by Crown Counsel.

We are working closely with the Calgary Police Service to help advance the robbery investigation in Alberta along with the flight from police, shoplifting and possession of stolen goods investigations here in British Columbia, Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

This type of file really demonstrates that crime has no borders but with the interoperability of police agencies, even across provinces, neither do police.


emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeHopeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Next story
VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Just Posted

Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown caught on camera

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Evacuation Alert issued for properties in Cache Creek

Low-lying properties adjacent to Bonaparte River, and east of Collins Road, affected

Cache Creek council plans live stream budget meeting for May 21

News from Cache Creek council’s May 11 meeting

Ashcroft Terminal forms working group to discuss river access

News from Ashcroft council’s regular meeting

Local News Briefs: Clinton’s Heritage Week events cancelled, so celebrate online

Plus Health Care thrift store hopes to reopen soon, extras needed near Lytton, and more

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Agassiz federal correction facility

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Most Read