Recycle BC is disturbed by the potential impact of a CBC Marketplace report about plastics recycling. Stock image

Recycle BC reassures the public about plastics recycling in province

‘BC has most advanced and integrated processes for the management of residential recycling in Canada’

At the end of September, CBC’s Marketplace aired a story exposing the challenges related to plastics recycling in British Columbia.

As a result of the report, a number of residents have contacted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) for reassurance on the processing of recycling in the region. The TNRD partners with Recycle BC to deliver the residential recycling program at TNRD landfills, transfer stations, and Eco-Depot locations.

A statement issued by Recycle BC reassures the public about continuing to make use of the Recycle BC programs, which include the TNRD programs.

“We believe Recycle BC is a leading example for the responsible management of residential recycling and we believe the facts speak for themselves. We know there is more work to be done and we are committed to continuously improving. But the single most important fact is, British Columbians can feel secure that when they put accepted plastic packaging in their residential recycling, we will manage it properly.”

Recycle BC states that this province has the most advanced and integrated processes for the management of residential recycling of anywhere in Canada.

“We do [audits] to continuously improve our quality to ensure we can access end markets that will recycle our materials. We track the end market destination for our collected materials through a chain of custody process.

“Our process demands full traceability and auditability of all shipments to end markets or disposal, using documentation to verify where materials are shipped from and where they are sent.” it reads.

Recycle BC is also disturbed by the Marketplace report and its potential impact in B.C.

“We are deeply concerned with Marketplace’s juxtaposition of three simple commercial transactions as a proxy for the sophisticated system of checks and balances that exist within BC’s residential recycling system,” it reads. “The stakes could not be higher—the world is faced with a global plastics crisis—and this misleading report could erode faith in a system that is producing the best environmental outcomes in Canada, which is a disservice to the people of B.C, Canada, and the world.”

To read the entire Recycle BC statement, please go to the link on their website at https://recyclebc.ca/response-marketplace.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Just Posted

Friends of Hat Creek Ranch Society say they’re looking for certainty on site operations from BC Heritage Branch

The future of the Historic Hat Creek Ranch site rests in the… Continue reading

Conservative Brad Vis wins in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Vis wins in second bid for seat in House of Commons

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Polls are now closed across the country

ELECTION 2019: Here are the results from our 12 B.C. races to watch

Incumbents mostly won our 12 key races, but there were a few upsets too

VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

World-renowned cardiologist believes the device is just a pair of ‘rubber tubes’

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Most Read