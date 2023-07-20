Regional Chamber of Commerce will serve four local communities

A meeting of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce in June 2023, where the police chief met with business people to address concerns about increased crime in the downtown area. A regional Chamber of Commerce serving Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and Spences Bridge is due to get underway this fall. (Photo credit: Bill Metcalfe)

Communities in this region will be getting a new regional Chamber of Commerce this coming fall.

Desert Mesa, a non-profit society based in the area, has finally sealed the deal for a chamber that will serve Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Spences Bridge, and the surrounding area.

The idea for a regional chamber was proposed back in 2018, but due to a number of hurdles for business owners to clear in order to join, it never came to fruition.

After spending these past years working out ways to address the concerns of business owners, Desert Mesa’s president Kat Chatten has found the secret sauce to making it work.

The main issue for businesses in the region is that currently there isn’t a directory of local businesses. People are then going to the next closest city based on a Google suggestion, she said in an interview.

“Tourism is really well represented, but anything that doesn’t fall into the restaurant, hotel, or resort [category] seems to fall through the cracks,” Chatten said.

She said that the new and improved chamber plan balances out the risk-to-reward ratio for businesses. By securing grant funding, there is no longer a fee to to be a chamber member. Additionally, businesses won’t have to do the work of getting their promotional content off the ground.

“We will take the photos, get you the photo sessions, collect all your information, you just proof read it. We’ll even create all the social media content. You just give us the okay and it’s off to the races.”

There have been a number of open houses hosted for business owners to come and discuss concerns and ask questions, but Chatten said the only recurring question is usually “Is it really that easy?”

In the new model, businesses only have to fill out one application form to begin the membership process. “Give it a try, it’s not going to cost you anything,” Chatten said.

“Any organization is a living thing. You have to participate in it to see the benefits. For ours to be risk free and no cost is a great opportunity that people should be taking advantage of.”

Chatten said the rough timeline for a full launching is late in the fall of 2023. For now, Desert Mesa is still working on getting sign-ups and finalizing what businesses will be members.

At the launch there will be promotional events that each community will have the chance to partake in to promote their businesses.

“We want to have something like a passport event,” Chatten explained. So if you go to a business you can get a passport stamp. You could participate just by going to the businesses in your town, which is fabulous, but if you venture out a bit and go to each of the communities, it’s kind of a tiered system so it rewards people for travelling within the region.”

“We’re also going to collect everyone’s information and make an online directory of businesses as well as a printed one,” Chatten added. She said more money will also be put into online advertising to boost smaller businesses to the top of pages when it comes to internet searches of what’s in the region.



