Regional library system benefits from $500,000 one-time grant

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) has received one-time grant funding of $533,569 from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, Public Libraries Branch (PLB), and Chief Librarian Judy Moore is thrilled with the news.

“I can think of no larger increase to library funding in my 30-plus years of work in public libraries in western Canada,” she says of the funding announcement. It is part of a one-time investment of $45 million by the Province of B.C. which is being shared between all 71 public library organizations in the province.

Moore adds that there are very few restrictions on what the funds can be used for, apart from the fact that they must be used by 2025.

“Public libraries have been advocating [for funding] and the government has responded. They know that any dollars invested in public libraries are a great return on investment, hence they didn’t put all sorts of constraints over how we’re to spend it, because they know we’ll spend those monies well. It’s up to each recipient to decide what’s best for them.”

Moore says that TNRL staff are now working on plans for the funding, which they will likely bring to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) board at a committee of the whole meeting in June.

“We don’t work in a vacuum, but we do receive grants and decide how they’re going to be spent. We haven’t had a chance to really sit down and work on ways to use this money that will benefit everyone.”

One thing Moore is sure of is that the funds will benefit all TNRL patrons.

“Some of this grant will probably be an investment in technology to help us improve our business. We’re really solution-focused, and we want to drive high value and low cost on everything we do.

“One of the things we’re investigating now, and have been for some time, is radio frequency identification for the handling of library materials, which will enable us to move things a lot faster by creating better workflows and improving turnaround times. Getting library materials into the hands of patrons as quickly as possible is the focus.”

The funding might also be used for other local library service enhancements, including helping to address shifting demands on services, collections, programs, and spaces; responding to local service priorities; making services more accessible and inclusive; and/or increasing climate readiness and resilience when facing future challenges. Moore adds that it might also mean being able to roll out the new service extender program to other rural locations beyond Ashcroft, where it is already in place, and Clearwater, where it is part of planned upgrades at the branch later this year.

“We’ve never had an investment like this, and it will be beneficial to patrons across the TNRD.”

Additionally, beginning in 2023, the TNRL will see an ongoing permanent increase to its per capita operating grant of $17,924, bringing the annual value of this grant to $363,657. The operating grant funding provided by the PLB supports ongoing public library operations and participation in province-wide initiatives. From 2016 to 2021, the TNRD population increased by approximately 11,000 residents, according to Census data.

The TNRL provides services through 12 libraries, an award-winning Mobile Library, a digital library collection, and Library Home Service. To learn more, visit www.tnrl.ca.



