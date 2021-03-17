Region’s largest library has undergone a major makeover

TNRL website gets more than 200,000 visits a year, and is now easier to use with more features

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library website has been completely redesigned to make it more user-friendly and show everything the system, and local libraries, have to offer. (Photo credit: TNRL)

The biggest library in the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) system has had a dramatic makeover.

It’s not a bricks-and-mortar branch: it’s the TNRL’s website, which gets more than 200,000 visits annually. A new website has been in development for many months, and it launched on Monday, Feb. 22 with new features and a format that makes it easier for users to navigate and use, no matter how they access it.

The new website will scale to any size of computer screen, cellphone, or tablet. Users can also decide what font size works best for them, and adjust the display accordingly.

Looking to learn more about how to use computers? Easy-to-use computer skills tutorials are only a click away. The TNRL has licensed with Niche Academy for one-stop training online for patrons and staff.

The library system’s superb and extensive collections are featured. There is a direct link to the TNRL’s library catalogue so that patrons can request items or download e-books or e-audiobooks. Items can be ordered from libraries across B.C. and Canada, and delivered to your local branch for pick-up.

Patrons who use the Mobile Library can visit a modernized page with maps, which will show the next time the Mobile Library will make a stop in their community, while each branch has its own page with opening hours and contact information. Looking for something a bit different? You’ll find a wide variety of staff-curated content lists (and be sure to check out the blog posts from library staff).

Library Home Service — coming soon to Clinton, and after that to other rural libraries — and Audiobooks for Persons with Print Disabilities have a new home, and there is an online application for these key services and more, to ensure the TNRL is barrier-free for all Thompson-Nicola Regional District residents. Not a patron? Signing up online for a library card is quick and easy; just follow the link from the main page, which also has featured titles, information about programs and upcoming library events, news, and more.

To explore the new website, and see what local libraries have to offer, go to www.tnrl.ca.



