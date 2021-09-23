Registration needed for weekly Ashcroft COVID vaccine clinics

Plus Clinton fall market, art with Jo Petty, Loon Lake citizen of the year, and more

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ashcroft

Interior Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Wednesday through Nov. 10 at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Centre. IH has clarified that while it previously advertised the clinic as accepting drop-ins, pre-registration is required; there will be no drop-ins.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. every Wednesday (closed for lunch from noon until 1 p.m.). It is for anyone aged 12 and older who needs either their first or their second vaccination (second vaccinations can be obtained 28 days after your first one).

You can register online at https://bit.ly/2XFLcOX; by calling 1-833-838-2323; or by dropping in to any Service BC office.

Highway improvements near Ashcroft

The Ministry of Transportation is improving the intersection at Highway 1 and Cornwall Road near the Travel Centre/Tim Hortons. A dedicated left-turn lane onto Cornwall Road is being added for southbound travellers on Highway 1, and part of Cornwall Road will be resurfaced.

Work has now started, and will continue until Nov. 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Expect occasional delays, and please obey all posted speed limits and traffic control people.

Canine emergency first aid course

Whether you’re a veteran dog owner or are dealing with a new puppy, you’ll learn how to deal with a wide variety of canine ailments at this workshop from Canine Health Canada, which takes place at the Ashcroft HUB from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Among the certified Canine Health Canada content covered are such items as safe muzzling, ear injuries, sliced pads, puncture wounds, lacerations, seizures, frostbite, and much more. The workshop is suitable for dog owners aged 12 and up, and the cost is $149 plus GST per person. Family discounts are available, and snacks and refreshments are included.

For more information, or to register, call Heidi Grant at (236) 712-3430, or email EquiK9BC@gmail.com. You can also learn more at www.Equi-K9BC.com.

Save your empties

The Ashcroft U15 Warriors hockey team of Thompson Cariboo Minor Hockey will be holding a fundraising bottle drive on Sunday, Sept. 26. If you have empties you’d like to donate, and don’t want to be missed, text (250) 457-0710 to leave your pick-up information.

Loon Lake Citizen of the Year nominations

Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 1 for Loon Lake Citizen of the Year. The award is given to somebody who has made significant contributions to the Loon Lake community and the area as a whole. Nominations can be for an individual or a team.

To submit a nomination, go to https://bit.ly/3CmKtkg.

Clinton fall craft sale

The 12th annual Clinton fall craft sale will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Memorial Hall on Lebourdais Street. The event, in support of the Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society, will feature handmade crafts, baking, jewellery, sewing, knitting, and much more. There will also be a concession serving lunch.

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping by picking up some unique gift items and supporting Clinton Communities in Bloom! For more information, or to register as a vendor, contact Yvette May at (250) 212-5506 or email ymay@bcwireless.com.

Art with Jo Petty

The Ashcroft HUB will be hosting art sessions with Jo Petty for students in grades Kindergarten to 3 (Tuesdays from Oct. 26 to Nov. 16, 3 to 4:30 p.m.), grades 4 to 7 (Wednesdays from Oct. 27 to Nov. 17, 3 to 4:30 p.m.), and homeschool students (Wednesdays from Oct. 27 to Nov. 17, 10 to 11:30 a.m.).

For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/2Xsu7aM, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or call (250) 453-9177.

Guitar lessons

Looking for guitar lessons in Ashcroft? Call Jordan Danger at 1-778-207-8484. One-hour and half-hour lessons are available in your own home, at Danger’s home, or at the Ashcroft HUB. The lessons are catered to each person’s needs at their own pace, and the first lesson is free.

School district trustee boundary changes

School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is seeking the public’s input on two proposed changes to trustee electoral areas.

It is proposed that the community of 16 Mile be changed from Rural Area “C” (Clinton) to Rural Area “D” (Cache Creek), and that Venables Valley, Highland Valley, and the community of Ashcroft Indian Band be changed from Rural Area “E” (Lytton) to the Ashcroft Electoral Area.

Public input can be submitted until Sept. 30 by emailing district74@sd74.bc.ca; completing a survey at www.sd74.bc.ca; calling 1-855-453-9101; or mailing P.O. Box 250, Ashcroft, B.C. V0K 1A0. Information received will be presented at the open board meeting on Oct. 5.

Legion lawn signs

The Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Store is now selling Remembrance Day lawn signs. The 16” x 24”-inch signs are made from durable coroplast, and come with a 30” metal stake. The sign is a respectful way to display a message of Remembrance for all to see.

The signs are $19.95 each. To order, and see other items available from the Legion, go to the Poppy Store at https://www.poppystore.ca/.

Liquor, cannabis store customers give generously to wildfire relief

Customers visiting BC Liquor Stores (BCLS) and BC Cannabis Stores (BCCS) gave generously to the Canadian Red Cross this summer, with more than $1.45 million in donations going directly to assist B.C. residents affected by this year’s wildfires.

This amount will be matched by both the provincial and federal governments, for a total exceeding $4.35 million.

The funds raised will help the Canadian Red Cross support immediate and ongoing relief efforts in B.C. communities affected by wildfires, as well as support long-term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and affected regions.



