Registration now open for 2022 South Cariboo soccer season

Registration can be done online, and in person at the Ashcroft HUB on select dates

Property tax scam

The Village of Ashcroft is warning residents of a scammer who appears to be targeting seniors in the area with threats about outstanding property taxes.

If a municipality has any concerns regarding your property taxes, you will receive a letter from your municipal government. You will not receive a phone call threatening to take away your property unless funds are paid immediately.

If you receive such a phone call, hang up immediately. You can alert your local RCMP detachment by calling the detachment’s non-emergency number (not 9-1-1), and you can also contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at https://bit.ly/3314QaN or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

Valentine event in 70 Mile

Check out the Valentine Tea and Bake Sale taking place at the 70 Mile Community Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Mobile resiliency centre

Gold Country Communities Society, in partnership with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, will be providing support for flood-affected residents of the Highway 8 corridor through its Mobile Resiliency Centre. Staff, including mental health support workers, will be in Spences Bridge at the Improvement District Building (the old school) on Feb. 16 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will also be available on those dates at the Gold Country office in Cache Creek (1095 Todd Road, beside the Jade Shop) from 3 to 5 p.m.

In addition to services such as accessing funding through the Canadian Red Cross and Disaster Financial Assistance, there are five Chromebooks and Kajeet hotspot devices available to borrow at either location on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make an appointment, email goldcountry@telus.net or call (250) 457-6606 or 1-778-207-9100.

Super Bowl Sunday

The Ashcroft Legion is holding a Super Bowl event on Sunday, Feb. 13. There will be chili and a bun for $5, as well as football squares at $5 each, and attendees can bring their own potluck snacks to enjoy while they watch the game.

The Clinton Legion will also be hosting a Super Bowl event on Feb. 13; the fun starts at 1 p.m., and the Legion will be serving chili on a bun for $5.

Soccer registration

The South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association is moving ahead with a 2022 season, and registration is taking place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 14, 16, 23, and 28 at the Ashcroft HUB (social room).

A medical card must be presented for each player registered, and a uniform deposit is mandatory. The U7 registration fee is $100 per player; the U10/U13/U17 registration fee is $125. The fees apply to the first and second child from one family; additional children from the same family receive $10 off the fee. There is a late registration surcharge of $50 per player after March 7.

The uniform deposit (post-dated cheque) is $50 per player. Regulation shorts, socks, shin pads, and balls are available for purchase, and financial assistance is also available for those who require it. For more information call Brittany Giesbrecht at (250) 319-9361, email scmsa2014@yahoo.ca, or go to the SCMSA Facebook page, where you can find a downloadable registration form.

Cooking class for teens

Have you got a teen (aged 13 to 18) who wants to learn how to fend for themselves in the kitchen? Starting March 1, the Ashcroft HUB will be holding a “Cooking class for teens” program that runs on six Tuesdays through April 19 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Participants will learn kitchen basics and gain confidence in their ability to cook healthy, delicious food. Participants will have a say in what they learn each week.

There is still some space available, at a cost of $10 per person for the entire program; registration is open at https://bit.ly/3IlJGEl. For more information, call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Cache Creek spring market

This year’s Seedy Saturday event, hosted by the Cache Creek Market, has had to be cancelled again this year due to concerns surrounding the Omicron variant. However, there will be an Outdoor Spring Market in Cache Creek on Saturday, March 19, which will feature seed sellers, bakers, and craftspeople.

Unfortunately, the market will not be able to offer Seedy Saturday workshops or demonstrations, but organizer Wendy Coomber says that there will be an “awesome” Seedy Saturday event next year. Check out the Cache Creek Market Facebook page for full details about upcoming markets.

Kamloops Film Festival

The Kamloops Film Society is thrilled to announce that they are back for the Kamloops Film Festival’s 25th anniversary, from March 3 to 12 at the Paramount Theatre.

They’re not just back with more than 25 fabulous films to entertain every possible audience; they’re back with more than 25 delightful festivities for the whole family, from red carpet shenanigans to closing party merrymaking. They’ve learned a lot about hosting safe events, pivoting quickly and gracefully, and the importance of connecting through the shared experience of watching movies together. Community, in COVID, is everything.

More information about the films and the festival line-up will be out soon, so be sure to go to https://www.thekfs.ca/ and sign up for the weekly newsletters.

Rural activity survey

A survey is being conducted into how residents in small towns throughout B.C. move around in their community, and survey participants are now being sought.

The survey is being conducted by Interior Health, Northern Health, UNBC, and UBC. Participants must be 18 years or older and live in a rural community of fewer than 20,000 residents, and the survey involves either an individual (45 minutes to one hour) or small group (60 to 90 minutes) interview via telephone or Zoom.

Participants will be asked about what helps, and stops them, from being active in their community, and as thanks will receive a $25 gift card.

To find out more, or get involved, email ruralactivity@unbc.ca or phone/text 1-778-675-7235.

