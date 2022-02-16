Registration now open for Cache Creek Minor Softball season

Six softball divisions are for any children aged 4 to 17; season starts in April

Cache Creek Minor Softball was one of three local minor sports organizations that benefited from the funds raised during last year’s Smile Cookies campaign, which was run by the Ashcroft and District Lions Club in partnership with Tim Hortons at the Travel Centre. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Paint night fundraiser

Get ready to unleash your inner artist! The Clinton Minor Sports Association is holding a paint night fundraiser at the Clinton Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

The cost is $35 per person, which includes all the supplies necessary to create your own work of art. Participants must show proof of vaccination before entry.

Seating is limited, so book your seat now by going to https://bit.ly/3LAuLHE.

B.C. Fires 2021 assistance

The Canadian Red Cross will be in Ashcroft at the HUB from Feb. 28 to March 4 inclusive (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except March 2, which is noon to 7 p.m.), to meet with those who were impacted by the 2021 wildfires and assist with their recovery needs.

Needs will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. For more information, go to www.redcross.ca/2021bcfires, or call 1-800-863-6582.

Softball registration

Registration is now open for the 2022 Cache Creek Minor Softball season. The league is open for girls and boys aged 4 to 17, with six age groups in U7 to U17. The softball season runs from April 2022 (weather permitting) to June or early July 2022, depending on the level.

For information about the different levels, required and recommended equipment, a registration form, and more, visit the Cache Creek Fastball website at https://bit.ly/34Z10jf, or message Ashlene Minnabarriet on Facebook.

Calling all gardeners

Are you an area gardener looking to talk to other green thumbs, or someone who wants to dip their toe in the dirt and would like some advice about planting zones, best choices, and more? Cache Creek & Area Gardeners is a new public Facebook group for local gardeners to talk about, read about, and offer their tips and insights about their favourite topic: gardening. If you’re a gardener or a wannabe gardener, feel free to join the group.

Highway 8 repairs

The Ministry of Transportation is providing regular updates on their repair/restoration work on Highway 8 between Spences Bridge and Merritt. There are 23 sites that need repairs, and as of Feb. 9 temporary repairs had been completed at five sites; construction has started on another five; and work is planned for the near future on the other 13 sites.

The ministry anticipates that the current phase — emergency access and temporary construction — will be complete in spring 2022, and is working on forecasting a long-term repair schedule for the work to follow. For more information, and updates about the work being carried out, go to https://bit.ly/3rP7SbM.

“Grandson” scam on the rise

Surrey RCMP are informing the public that “Grandson” scams are on the rise, and that seniors are being targeted. The fraud usually includes a suspect calling a senior citizen, and pretending to be a law enforcement officer, lawyer, or a relative. The suspect tells them that their relative has been arrested and requires bail money.

In January 2022, Surrey RCMP received 10 complaints of fraud specific to Grandson scams. Out of the 10, three senior citizens fell victim to the scam and lost a total of $139,000. In two of the three successful scams, someone actually attended the senior’s home to collect cash or debit/credit card numbers.

Police are encouraging people to talk to the seniors in their life and educate them about this and other scams. Advice includes not providing personal information over the phone; verifying the caller’s identity; not sending money, or providing debit/credit card details, to anyone calling and asking for bail money; and asking a trusted friend or family member for their opinion on any suspicious phone call.

Crisis line training

The Canadian Mental Health Association is looking for volunteer crisis line responders; people who have a passion for supporting others. A seven-week training program for volunteers starts on March 1, and the fee for the course is waived for those who agree to volunteer with the Interior Crisis Line for one year.

For more information, contact Evan at (250) 302-9232 or email evan.pantanetti@cmhacariboo.org. You can also go to https://bit.ly/3Humd2R.

You can call 1-888-353-2273, 24 hours a day, to connect to a B.C. crisis line, without a wait or busy signal. The crisis line operators have received advanced training in mental health issues and services. There is also the Kid’s Help Phone, for children and youth aged 5 to 20. Call 1-800-668-6868 to speak to a professional counsellor, 24 hours a day. It’s free, confidential, anonymous, and available across Canada.

Crisis lines aren’t only for people in crisis. You can call for information on local services, or if you just need someone to talk to.



editorial@accjournal.ca

