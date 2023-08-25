Reinforcements to arrive, Highway 1 to re-open as Shuswap wildfire continues to rage

North Shuswap resident Jody Evans attempts to control a spot fire left in the wake of the Bush Creek East wildfire that spread through the area Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023. (Angela Lagore photo)

There’s good news across the board for the Bush Creek East wildfire in Shuswap.

On Friday, Aug. 25, BC Wildfire Services is expecting a contingent of 100 Mexican firefighters to help battle the blaze and Highway 1 is scheduled to re-open.

The highway will re-open from Shuswap Avenue and Blind Bay Road at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

While detours are in effect and alternate routes are available via Highway 97, 97A or 97B, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is reminding residents and drivers that an evacuation order remains in effect for this area.

BC Wildfire Services crews continue to battle the blaze but mentioned in a press conference on Thursday that they have concerns about the increased wind and warmer temperatures in the upcoming forecast.

Going into Friday, all evacuation orders and alerts remain in place, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD). There are more than 4,600 properties were on evacuation order and 864 were on alert. The evacuation map can be found on the CSRD website.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) confirmed on Wednesday, Aug. 23 that 11 structures have been lost so far because of the 41,041-hectare and growing blaze. BC Wildfire Services information officer Forrest Tower also said the size of the fire could be larger as they haven’t been able to update the size in the last three days.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

