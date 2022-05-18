Reloadable TNRD Eco-Cards now available online or in person

The TNRD has introduced new reloadable Eco-Cards, which are relpacing the current punch cards. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Cards will replace current punch cards, which will continue to be accepted at all facilities

Residents and businesses of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) can now access reloadable Eco-Cards for use at all TNRD Eco-Depots and transfer stations.

The new Eco-Cards are replacing the $10, $20, and $50 punch Eco-Cards that are currently in place. While the distribution of the punch cards is being phased out, the TNRD will continue to accept them, and they will not have an expiry date.

“This change will result in less waste in our landfills, as the spent punch cards were not recyclable,” says Adriana Mailloux, TNRD Manager of Solid Waste and Recycling. “This also means increased program efficiency, and will lead to more flexibility for payment of disposal fees.”

New accounts come with a one-time $10 welcome credit, and multiple Eco-Cards can be issued for one account.

Residents and businesses can register for their new reloadable Eco-Card in person at their local Eco-Depot or transfer station. They can also go online and fill out a sign-up form at www.tnrd.ca/ecocard.

Anyone who does not have a computer can register for a reloadable Eco-Card by calling TNRD staff at (250) 377-2596.

If you register in person at an Eco-Depot or transfer station you will receive your reloadable Eco-Card on site. If you register online or by phone it will take one to two weeks to receive your card.

Funds can be added to a reloadable Eco-Card at any time by using the TNRD’s customer portal website. Users can also add funds to an Eco-Card while visiting their local Eco-Depot or transfer station, in person at the TNRD main office, or by mail with a cheque or money order sent to the TNRD main office (465 Victoria Street, Kamloops, B.C., V2C 2A9). Once an account is created, you can access the customer portal by visiting https://bit.ly/3N39V3G.

For more information, including a list of Frequently Asked Questions, visit www.tnrd.ca/ecocard.



