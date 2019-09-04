(Dreamstime photo)

Removing the stigma: CDC wants you to talk about sex as STIs continue to surge in B.C.

Social changes, increases testing all contribute to higher STI rates

B.C.’s health officials are warning people to stay protected during sex, as sexually transmitted infection (STI) rates continue to rise.

The warning comes on World Sexual Health Day as rates of chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis surge in B.C.

”The trend seeing in B.C. is similar to other provinces and other countries,” said Mark Gilbert, the medical director of clinical prevention services at the BC Centre for Disease Control.

“There’s several reasons and they’re hard to disentangle.”

Gilbert said some of the increase in STI rates comes from changes in sexual behaviours.

“The rise of dating apps is one of factors that may contribute to that,” he said.

Chlamydia is the most common STI in B.C., according to the CDC, and rose three per cent from 2016 to 2017, up to 15,646 cases. Women are 1.5 times more likely to get diagnosed with chlamydia.

Gonorrhea has shot up in recent years, with 3,281 cases in 2017. Rates have been on the rise since 2005 but the province saw a 70 per cent diagnoses increase from 2014 to 2015 alone. Men are more likely than women to get diagnosed, possibly because they get more urgent symptoms.

Infectious syphilis has surged since 2010, figures show the increase might be slowing. In 2017, there were 685 cases reported, 10 per cent drop from 2017. Both syphilis and gonorrhoea have higher rates among gay and bisexual men.

Gilbert said that one of the reasons behind higher STI rates is likely an increase in testing, especially for STIs that don’t show symptoms.

The decrease of HIV, as well as better treatments that mean the disease is no longer a death sentence, may mean people are less scared of unprotected sex.

“It’s not accompanied with the same fear,” he said.

But while the fear may not be there, the stigma still is.

“That stigma related to STIs is still a huge problem,” he said.

Gilbert said that how people should protect themselves “really depends on people’s sex lives, but it’s important to think about that.”

The CDC recommends getting tested regularly, speaking to a health professional and your partners about protection and STIs and always using protection.”

READ MORE: Teens who take birth control face increased risk of depression as adults: B.C. study

READ MORE: New genetic links to same-sex sexuality found in huge U.S. study

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Student groups launch nationwide get-out-the-vote push ahead of federal campaign
Next story
No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Just Posted

Public meetings planned to discuss future of Cache Creek pool

Cost of running 50-year-old facility means it might not open next summer

Ashcroft man who’s ‘not a car person’ wins Crime Stoppers Camaro raffle car

Martin Block purchased winning ticket at this year’s Graffiti Days event in Cache Creek

B.C. says salmon can now be transported over Fraser River landslide by truck

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has called the landslide a ‘crisis situation’

Kamloops Children’s Arts Festival promises wizards and wonder

This year’s free family event will be a magical time for all

Golden Country

The Mad Trapper part 3: Shootout on the Eagle River

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

Police shoot and kill aggressive dog in Prince Rupert

Police and the City said the dog posed an immediate threat toward members of the public

Blood cancer survival rate rising fastest, Canadian stats find

Cancer survival rates have increased by eight percentage points since the early 1990s

Most Read