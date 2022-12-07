A rental housing development is shown in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A rental housing development is shown in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Renting increased by three times the rate of home ownership in last decade: RBC

Millennials born between 1981 and 1996 are fuelling some of the renting growth

Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade.

Assistant chief economist Robert Hogue and economist Rachel Battaglia say in a report that two-thirds of Canadian households owned their home in 2021, but the number of Canadian renters is growing even faster.

Census data they analyzed shows almost five million households rented the home they lived in last year, up from 4.1 million a decade earlier.

The economists say those millennials born between 1981 and 1996 are fuelling some of the renting growth because their ownership rates are lagging those of previous generations at the same age and they are facing even higher home prices than their predecessors.

Baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964 are playing a role too, surpassing millennials as the fastest growing group of renters over the last decade.

The economists predict this growing demand will place “tremendous” pressure on the country’s rental housing stock and require concerted efforts from policymakers, developers and builders to meet those needs.

RELATED: Home ownership dream for Millennials, Gen Zers in the Okanagan under pressure

RELATED: B.C. posts highest rate of unaffordable housing as ownership declines across Canada

Housing

Previous story
Nature ‘under attack’ says Trudeau as UN biodiversity conference opens in Montreal
Next story
B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding

Just Posted

The Cache Creek pool has not been open since the 2019 season, and council has asked for a study to determine the cost of the work needed to get the pool up and running for 2023. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Consultant to determine cost of reopening Cache Creek pool

Ashcroft Home Hardware’s Logan Spence with the Giving Tree, which will be set up until Dec. 14 with gift ideas for area kids and seniors. (photo credit: Barbara Roden)
‘Giving Tree’ makes Christmas brighter for kids and seniors

Deb Arnott is one of 15 British Columbians who will be receiving the B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship for their dedication and service to their communities. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Cache Creek’s Deb Arnott awarded BC’s Medal of Good Citizenship

The green lines show the area where TELUS is proposing a PureFibre network that includes Ashcoft and the surrounding area. (Photo credit: TELUS)
TELUS proposing fibre optic networks throughout the region