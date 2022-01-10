Students were back to class in Alberta and B.C. Monday morning, Jan. 10. (Pixabay photo)

Students were back to class in Alberta and B.C. Monday morning, Jan. 10. (Pixabay photo)

Reopened schools in Alberta and B.C. see slightly higher-than-usual absentee rates

BC School Trustees Association, says Interior schools have lower-than-average attendance levels

Schools reopened in districts across British Columbia and Alberta with slightly higher absence rates among students and teachers as infections from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 climb.

Stephanie Higginson, president of the BC School Trustees Association, says there have been reports of higher-than-average absentee rates from some Interior schools, while most other areas have average attendance levels.

Ritinder Matthew, spokeswoman for the Surrey School District, says while absentee rates varied across the area, the average was about four per cent higher than in December.

Both Higginson and Matthew say the districts will have a better sense of the impact the Omicron variant is having on levels of illness by mid-week.

The Calgary Board of Education and Edmonton Public Schools say their biggest challenge remains finding consistent staffing as some schools resumed without teachers in classrooms.

The Calgary board says there were 681 vacant teaching spots with 208 of those left unfilled in the morning, and five classes had to be shifted to online learning later in the day.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: K-12 students head back to school in B.C. amid new COVID notification system

CoronavirusEducation

Previous story
‘Impulsive and violent’ B.C. killer gets extra 90 days for spitting on official
Next story
B.C. counts almost 7,000 cases over weekend, hospitalization jumps

Just Posted

While Emil Anderson Maintenance crews have been working to keep Highway 1 clear of snow, another ‘atmospheric river’ event has them anticipating an avalanche past Yale. The road has been closed as a precaution. (Emil Anderson Maintenance photo)
Motorists warned to avoid Highway 1 past Yale as avalanche threat looms

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft emergency department closed for entire weekend of Jan. 7

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health

Tips given to Northern BC Crime Stoppers led to nine arrests in 2021. (Pixabay image)
Northern BC Crime Stoppers tips led to $15,000 in drug and cash seizures last year