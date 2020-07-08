Heavy rainfall in the Interior that started on July 1 has caused flooding in the Cache Creek Park (pictured), placed 160 cache Creek properties on Evacuation Alert, and caused the evacuation of 14 properties at the Riverside mobile home park. (Photo credit: Tom Moe)

Residents warned to stay away from flooded Cache Creek park

Water might look shallow, but is several feet deep in places

A grant announcement on July 3 that will allow the Village of Cache Creek to proceed with flood prevention and mitigation work on Old Cariboo Road came just two days before the residents of the Riverside mobile home park on Old Cariboo — which has been hard hit by flood damage in 2015, 2017, and 2018 — were placed on Evacuation Order due to the threat posed by flooding.

The move, which came late in the afternoon of July 5, was described as a precautionary measure.

Heavy rainfall on July 1 caused the river to rise rapidly, triggering an Evacuation Alert for 175 low-lying properties along the Bonaparte River in Cache Creek. The high water also caused the Village to shut down one of its two wells temporarily, meaning that Stage 4 water restrictions were put in place.

After two months of decreasing water levels, the rainfall on Canada Day caused the water in Cache Creek to rise suddenly, flooding the Cache Creek fire hall and Cariboo Sam Park on July 2. Excavation equipment was brought in to clear the debris choking the culvert at Quartz Road, in order to return the creek to its normal course.

Cache Creek Chief Administrative Officer Martin Dalsion says that there was minor damage to the fire hall, and some debris got into it, but that it has been cleaned up. “There was some damage to minor bits of furniture, but we’ll deal with it ourselves.”

At the start of the week much of the Cache Creek Park was underwater, and Dalsin says that the saturated ground simply cannot absorb any more water. He’s asking people to stay away from riverbanks, and out of the park, until the danger recedes.

“Because the banks and the area back from banks is so completely saturated, you can fall into the river — which is flowing very fast — just by stepping on the banks and them giving way. Stay well back.

“The park is also saturated, because there’s nowhere for the water to go. Some people still want to use it, but we’re very concerned about the safety in there, so people need to stay out. The water is a lot deeper than it appears. It looks like it’s only a few inches, but it’s two or three feet deep in places, because there are high and low spots. It’s very deceiving.”

Sandbags have once again been placed at locations around Cache Creek for residents who want them. Anyone who already has sandbags on their property is advised to keep them in place for the time being, then either leave them in place or store them away for future use.

However, Dalsin has a word of caution regarding the sandbags. “I’m hearing that the green ones are breaking down, because they’re made of biodegradable material, so people might have some extra cleaning up to do if they don’t move them.”

Evacuation Alerts were first put in place for Cache Creek properties this year on April 20, when an early snow melt caused a rapid rise in water levels. It is the fourth time in six years that the community has been put at major risk from flooding.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Singh calls on Trudeau to address systemic racism in police forces
Next story
Nearly 11M Canadians have received COVID-19 emergency benefit, wage subsidy: Trudeau

Just Posted

Residents warned to stay away from flooded Cache Creek park

Water might look shallow, but is several feet deep in places

Ashcroft receives grants to get new hot tub and lift station

‘The hot tub is a major benefit for many residents’

Cache Creek gets funding for improvements on Old Cariboo Road

Work will help to mitigate damage from water and debris flows during flooding

Pool opening provides ‘return to normality’ in an uncertain time

Ashcroft Pool has opened its doors for a shortened summer season

Reading Club members can enter contest to name and win library mascots

Local News Briefs

High unemployment, $343B deficit projected in Liberals’ fiscal snapshot

The prime minister said the high costs are worth it to help Canada amid the pandemic

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

VIDEO: Racist ‘cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in schools

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Recent COVID-19 hotspots show ‘cases can reemerge at anytime’ in Canada, feds warn

Njoo said the recent increase in reproductive number brings home the importance of watching for outbreaks

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

Celebrations are underway to mark the annual gathering of the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light

Singh calls on Trudeau to address systemic racism in police forces

Singh said Trudeau needs to move on specific actions including reviewing the RCMP budget

Surrey in rare position to redefine policing amid calls for defunding

The wheels were set in motion for the new police service in 2018

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

Most Read