The Richter Mountain wildfire near Cawston as seen on July 27. (Athena Allen)

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

The Richter Mountain wildfire near Cawston is estimated to have hit 400 hectares on Sunday.

Jody Lucius with the BC Wildfire Service said the increase in size from yesterday is mostly a result of better mapping of the fire.

“We did see a little bit of growth yesterday and limited growth overnight,” she said. “But it’s showing less aggressive behaviour today — which is a good thing. That said, we are expecting that we could get some winds this afternoon so we could see that activity pick up again this afternoon.”

READ MORE: Update: Wind pushes Richter Mountain wildfire back on itself

Currently, more than 100 personnel are on site, including nine helicopters and several pieces of heavy equipment. BCWS is expecting additional crews and heavy equipment on Monday.

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen issued an evacuation alert on Friday afternoon for 10 properties in the area, which is still in effect. However, the growth in the past 24-hours has been up and away from those properties, Lucius said.

BCWS also says because the wildfire is close to Highway 3, loose debris and rocks have been falling onto the highway.

READ MORE: Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

“We are asking that folks in the area proceed through the area slowly but without stopping along the highway because we would hate for them to be impacted by any of that debris that’s coming down,” said Lucius.

Whether the widlfire is affecting wine tourism in the Similkameen is not clear. However, on Saturday, Seven Stones Winery in Keremeos posted on Facebook that concerns have been expressed about the Cawston wildfire and its evacuation alert.

“Not to worry, we’re open for business as usual. The firefighters seem to have it under control and the smoke is moving away from us. The road is open, so drop by and taste some amazing wines …” reads the post.

Also on Saturday, a smoky skies bulletin was released for the Similkameen area because of the wildfire. It said the region could be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours. An updated forecast for Sunday has not yet been released.

READ MORE: Smoky skies alert issued for Similkameen

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Search for B.C. fugitives stretches into sixth day as RCMP, army scour northern Manitoba
Next story
UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Just Posted

Cache Creek gets its first fast-charging electric vehicle station

Community joins growing network of towns that provide EV charging stations

Ashcroft council meeting comes to an emotional end

July 22 marked last council meeting for retiring CAO Michelle Allen

Cache Creek council approves second drag race event, with conditions

Written confirmation of several issues required before next races in August

Elizabeth May has novel solution for providing potable water to reserves

Community service for SNC-Lavalin not a far-fetched idea, she says

Local News Briefs: Invasive plant being sold in area garden centres

Plus workshops on breathing right and not-for-profits, a baby hat recall, and a Club Med for cats

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Most Read