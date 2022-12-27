Ring in the New Year in Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, or Clinton

Members of the Ashcroft and District Lions Club were at the Ashcroft Community Hall on Dec. 17, to lend their annual helping hand with the Christmas Hampers. (from l) Lions Jackie Berkey, Darlene Daily, Vivian Edwards, and Gordon Daily; Christmas hamper organizer extraordinaire Esther Lang; and Lions Club president Sue Peters. Not pictured are Lions Nick Lebedoff, Joe Weremchuk, Glen Foster, George Stringer, and Deborah Wilson-Green, who were out delivering hampers or picking up buggies, or who had helped with the hamper packing. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Ashcroft hospital

The Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) at the Ashcroft Hospital is open 365 days a year, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nurses are there all day, every day; a virtual physician is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon; and physicians are on site all day Saturday and Sunday.

Interior Health has confirmed that these hours/staffing levels will be in place over the holiday season, meaning that the UPCC is open, with a physician, on Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1.

New Year’s Eve events

Looking to ring in the New Year with others? It’s not too late to book tickets at one of the New Year’s Eve festivities in Ashcroft, Clinton, and Spences Bridge, all on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Ashcroft Legion is holding a New Year’s Eve party; doors open at 7 p.m. and the cost is $10 per person. There will be midnight snacks, drink specials, and live music performed by The Dire Heart. Tickets are available at the Legion, or call (250) 453-2423.

The Clinton Legion is also hosting a New Year’s event. Tickets are $20 each, and it will feature music by Rolling Thunder Revue and charcuterie board snacks. There are only 60 tickets available, so call (250) 459-2622 to reserve.

In Spences Bridge you can head on over to the Community Hall for appies, door prizes, live music performed by Margit Sky Project, and fireworks at midnight. For tickets, call (250) 320-0977 or drop by The Packing House.

Eco-Depot hours

Most Eco-Depots and Transfer Stations are closed on New Year’s Day, but the TNRD is reminding customers that apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day, TNRD solid waste facilities are open with regular hours on all other statutory holidays during each calendar year.

For full hours of operation of all Eco-Depots and Transfer Stations, visit www.tnrd.ca/depot-services.

CADOSA meeting

Want to find out more about the Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman Association (CADOSA)? All are welcome to attend their regular meetings, which take place on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Legion. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Seedy Saturday

The weather might say otherwise right now, but spring isn’t far off, and it’s never too early to start planning next year’s garden.

Get a head start at Cache Creek’s 11th annual Seedy Saturday event, which returns to the Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023 after a two-year pandemic pause. Gather with other gardeners to talk about your garden plans, get some composting tips, learn about the benefits of permaculture and how to grow your own food in a changing climate, get advice from experts, check out what the vendors have to offer, and more. Watch this space for more information closer to the date.

Interior Savings bursaries

The Interior Savings Million Dollar Bursary program is back in 2023, with 1,000 education bursaries worth $1,000 each available to eligible graduating students to put towards their post-secondary education.

Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 24, be in full-time post-secondary education starting in 2023, and be a member of Interior Savings. Not a member? It’s free and easy to join. For more information, visit your local branch or go to www.milliondollarbursary.com. Bursary applications must be received by Feb. 28, 2023.



