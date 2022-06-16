While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer. (Rio Tinto photo)

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer. (Rio Tinto photo)

Rio Tinto investigating after Kitimat employee airlifted to hospital in critical condition

On June 6 the employee was injured during the unloading of materials from a trailer

An investigation at Rio Tinto is underway after an employee was injured in an incident at the site in Kitimat earlier this month.

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer.

BC Emergency Health Services said that one person in critical condition was taken by air ambulance to a Lower Mainland hospital.

“Every incident is one too many and we are investigating the cause of this incident, we want to be very clear: no task is crucial enough to put someone’s health and safety at risk,” a Rio Tinto spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company continues to be in contact with the man’s family to provide the required support.

The Northern Sentinel has reached out to WorkSafeBC for more details.

Previous story
B.C. dog chases off ‘scary-looking guy’ as RCMP seek fleeing suspect
Next story
New Royal B.C. Museum opposed by nearly 70% of British Columbians: poll

Just Posted

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen in April from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. The truck has since been returned but the tools critical for saving lives are still missing. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue chief makes plea for return of stolen life-saving tools

(from l) Cache Creek firefighters Al Wiens, Tom Moe, and Alana Peters will be taking part in the Fire Fit Challenge in Spruce Meadows, Alberta on the weekend of June 17. They’re pictured here at the start of Skip’s Run in Ashcroft on June 5. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Four Cache Creek firefighters heading to FireFit Championships

The Cache Creek Thrashers U13 girls’ softball team is all smiles after a win during a tournament at the Chief Scott ballfields on the Ashcroft Reserve on June 11. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek Softball Association a big hit with kids and parents