Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

The Campbell Company of Canada is recalling its Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers amid concerns they might be contaminated.

The company issued the recall Monday night for the 69g and the 180g sizes over worries the whey powder used in the seasonings could contain salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tells consumers to throw out any contaminated products they might have at home.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include:

  • fever
  • vomiting
  • nausea
  • abdominal cramps
  • diarrhea

If you suspect you’ve eaten something contaminated or have any of the following symptoms, the agency says you should speak with a healthcare professional.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk and may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, but even healthy people can get long-term complications, such as arthritis.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Illegal guns sourced in Canada surge compared to those smuggled from U.S.
Next story
Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Just Posted

Update: Highway 1 reopened as crews continue to fight wildfire near Spences Bridge

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal win Canadian Community Newspaper Award for Fire Fight

“[It] should be shared with all the people who told us their stories and trusted us with them”

Familiar face returns to Gold Country Communities Society

Marcie Down has left the Village of Cache Creek to become the society’s new executive director.

Cache Creek campground finally reopens after flooding

Brookside Campground was closed for more than 11 weeks after this year’s floods.

Rolgear takes another step forward with European patent

Company is proof that building a better mousetrap — or screwdriver — pays off.

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Former B.C. representative for children and youth weighs in with her support

B.C. mineral exploration permits taking longer: survey

Investor confidence better in Sweden, Australia, executives say

Many questions but few answers in Toronto’s Greektown shooting

The shooting killed two and injured 13

With focus on Mexico, apprehensions grow at the U.S. – Canada border

The number of illegal crossings at parts of the border have ‘skyrocketed’

B.C.’s search and rescue group concerned with commercial guided weed hikes

Group says it’s dangerous to get high in the backcountry

Illegal guns sourced in Canada surge compared to those smuggled from U.S.

Legal Canadian gun owners are selling their weapons illegally, authorities say

Woman’s body discovered in ditch near Coquihalla Highway

RCMP say the woman did not appear to have been struck by a vehicle or have any serious injuries.

Most Read