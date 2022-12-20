Riversong Guitars of Kamloops wins prestigious industry award

Company took top spot in Best Acoustic Guitar of the Year category at MMR Dealers’ Choice awards

Riversong Guitars owner Mike Miltimore with a Riversong P2P River Pacific acoustic guitar, a Riversong Y2 electric Telecaster-style guitar, and a Riversong Pacific ukulele. For this photo, Miltimore received a little help from his right-hand man, Greg the Engineer. (Photo credit: Dave Eagles/KTW)

Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week

Riversong Guitars of Kamloops was a big winner in the 30th annual Musical Merchandise Review’s Dealers’ Choice Awards in early December, taking top spot in Best Acoustic Guitar of the Year category with its Riversong P2P River Pacific.

“It’s really exciting being nominated with industry giants like Martin, Taylor, Yamaha,” Riversong Guitars owner Mike Miltimore said. “This is a really prestigious award. It’s something that doesn’t happen all the time.”

Riversong was up against many global heavyweights in the musical instrument business, including Fender and Gibson.

Riversong was a finalist in:

• Product of the Year (Riversong P2P River Pacific);

• Acoustic Guitar of the Year (Riversong P2P River Pacific);

• Ukulele of the Year (Riversong Pacific); and

• Electric Guitar of the Year (Riversong T2).

Musical Merchandise Review was established in 1879 and is the world’s oldest and most-read musical industry magazine.

Unlike awards determined by a panel of experts or an editorial, the recipients of MMR’s Dealers’ Choice Awards are chosen by musical industry dealers who determined what gear has been superior — in terms of sales and profits — this year.

The award will add to Riversong’s growing street cred in the music world. Riversong guitars have been showing up across the world, in the hands of artists like Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo, Trace Adkins, and Eric Church.

Most recently, Nashville singer-songwriter Priscilla Block has been playing a Riversong guitar. Having recently been included among artists on the New York Times’ best albums of 2022 list, Block exploded during the pandemic via social media platform TikTok, and is now a touring musician.

“She’s one of my favourites,” Miltimore said. “She’s a real true artist.”

Miltimore grew up in the music business with his father Lee, listening to, playing, and fixing guitars. As a pre-teen, he would take apart guitars from the store’s growing collection, removing gears and bridge pieces as he fixed guitars that customers had brought in for repair.

“I think that’s were I really got the love or the bite for development of weirdo ideas,” he said. The insight he gained over the years led Miltimore to question whether there was a way to build a better instrument.

In 2006, the musical fantasy film Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny — about a rock duo played by Jack Black and Kyle Gass — was playing in a local theatre. Miltimore collected his staff and paid for their tickets, and together they watched the burgeoning cult classic for two consecutive nights.

“We were just absolutely blown away by this movie — Jack Black and Kyle Gass and how inventive it was. It was all about guitars and finding ‘the pick’ that all guitar legends have,” Miltimore said. He recalled a scene in the movie that featured a massive collection of custom guitars, which was a pivotal moment for the soon-to-be entrepreneur from Kamloops.

While leaving the theatre, Miltimore declared, “We have to build a guitar.” And that was what they started to do at Lee’s Music. “We spent three grand on shop equipment — the cheapest stuff we could find — and that was the start of us building guitars.”

The result of their hard work was Riversong Guitars, which Miltimore began manufacturing in 2012, featuring the patented neck-thru design, which increases resonance by decreasing bulky bracing. Almost all the wood used in the guitars is sourced from B.C., and includes Sitka spruce, big leaf maple, walnut, Chillakwian maple, and wild cherry.

In 2015, Miltimore had the opportunity to build a guitar for Tenacious D star Kyle Gass, bringing the “dream to reality” journey full circle.

In April 2022, Riversong partnered with the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) to offer a guitar lending program at each of the TNRL’s library branches. Two styles of guitar are available to be borrowed, at no charge, for up to six weeks: the Dreadnought and the Grand Auditorium, both designed by Riversong Guitars. Both are the only ones of their kind in the industry, Miltimore said, with a neck that runs through the body. This allows the string height to be adjusted so that anyone can play them comfortably.

In December 2022, Riversong again partnered with the TNRL, this time to offer a ukulele lending program through all of the library system’s branches.

While custom guitar models continue to be manufactured locally in the Kamloops headquarters, Miltimore said they have learned to increase production of Riversong products. “We were a bit of a victim of our own success in those early days, trying to ramp up.”

With multiple lines of guitars, Miltimore said Riversong has found ways to “leverage other manufacturers’ excess manufacturing capacity.” It allows them to have products that are made for budget-minded folks and ones that are hybrids, using parts from different factories, to full-on custom shop and one-off instruments.

Asked how many guitars are being produced these days, Miltimore replied “Not enough.”

For more information on Riversong Guitars, go to www.riversongguitars.com.

With files by Barbara Roden



