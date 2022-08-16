Access to Chilko-Newton Road south of Henry’s Crossing in the Chilcotin will be closed to the public during salmon spawning season from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022. (TNG map)

Road closure in Chilcotin set for Sept. 1 to reduce risk to humans, grizzly bears

Tŝilhqot’in Nation and B.C. are jointly restricting access to Chilko-Newton Road

HENRY’S CROSSING –

Access to Chilko-Newton Road, south of Henry’s Crossing in the Chilcotin, will be closed to the public during salmon spawning season from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022.

The Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Ministry of Forests made the announcment earlier this week, noting the closure is necessary due to increased grizzly bear activity in the upper Chilko River area.

“The Tŝilhqot’in Nation and the Province are jointly restricting public access to the upper Chilko corridor while a management plan is being written for the area. This closure is to mitigate the risks of members of the public coming into close contact with grizzly bears in the area,” noted the ministries.

The closure of the road will be monitored and enforced under the BC Wildlife Act. Penalties and fines for violators will be issued.

A grizzly bear feeds on salmon to prepare for winter hibernation in the Chilcotin last fall. Once again, the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Ministry of Forests have closed the Chilko-Newton Road to mitigate risks of human-bear contact during the salmon spawning season. (Monika Petersen file photo)
