Rockslide closes Coquihalla northbound

Highway 5 is closed in both directions according to DriveBC

  • Jan. 21, 2018 11:56 p.m.
The Coquihalla is closed from Hope to Merritt due to a rockslide in the northbound lanes and a vehicle incident in the southbound lanes.

A geo-tech assessment is in progress, for the rockslide.

Southbound lanes are estimated to reopen about 4 a.m.

However, there is no estimated time of reopening for the northbound lanes, which could mean an overnight closure.

A detour is available via Highway 1 and the next update from DriveBC will be at 9 a.m., for northbound traffic.

RELATED: Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow

The rockslide occurred sometime around 8 p.m. and a snowfall warning was in effect for Highway 5.

More to come.

Complaint against Prince George RCMP in death of Wet’suwet’en man

