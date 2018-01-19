Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

Highway crews snapped this pic Thursday afternoon of a rock slide that has closed Hwy. 1, six kilometres east of Spences Bridge. Image: Twitter/@TranBC

Highway 1 is closed in both directions after a rock slide Thursday afternoon forced crews to close the highway for cleanup.

The rock slide just after 1 p.m. took out a large semi-truck about six kilometres east of Spences Bridge, south of Ashcroft.

Transportation crews arrived on scene and reported the driver walked away unharmed.

As of this morning, crews anticipate the highway will reopen by 3 p.m. Friday, putting the total closure time at more than 24 hours.

Westbound and eastbound detours are available on nearby highways.

DriveBC’s next update is expected at 10 a.m.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 CLOSED 6km east of #SpencesBridge due to a rock slide, Assessment ongoing. Detour available.

Highway will be closed overnight, next update at 10AM. Estimated time of opening Friday Jan 19 at 3:00 PM https://t.co/zteR0pZr1X — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 19, 2018

Send us your news tips, photos and video by clicking the Contact tab at the top of the page.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.