Highway crews snapped this pic Thursday afternoon of a rock slide that has closed Hwy. 1, six kilometres east of Spences Bridge. Image: Twitter/@TranBC

Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

Highway 1 is closed in both directions after a rock slide Thursday afternoon forced crews to close the highway for cleanup.

The rock slide just after 1 p.m. took out a large semi-truck about six kilometres east of Spences Bridge, south of Ashcroft.

Transportation crews arrived on scene and reported the driver walked away unharmed.

As of this morning, crews anticipate the highway will reopen by 3 p.m. Friday, putting the total closure time at more than 24 hours.

Westbound and eastbound detours are available on nearby highways.

DriveBC’s next update is expected at 10 a.m.

