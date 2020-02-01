Rock slide closes Highway 97 nine kilometres south of Clinton

Highway 97 is closed in both directions 10 kilometres south of Clinton due to a rock slide. (Black press file photo)

Highway 97 is closed in both directions 10 kilometres south of Clinton due to rock slide between Loon Lake Road and 26 Mile Frontage Road.

Drive BC is reporting that an assessment is in progress.

A mudslide has also closed Big Bar Road between Desmond Road and Big Bar Ferry, one kilometre north of Clinton. Assessment is in progress and there is no detour available.



