Roland Stanke new mayor of Clinton

Roland Stanke returns to the office of mayor for a fourth time

Roland Stanke, the new mayor of Clinton. (Photo submitted)

Clinton voters have decided it is time for a change in leadership electing Roland Stanke to the office of mayor.

Roland Stanke who lost the 2018 election by a single vote, received 123 votes with Christine Rivett receiving 113 votes and incumbent Susan Swan getting 97 votes.

This will be Stanke’s fourth time in the mayor’s office having served in 2002 and 2005 and winning by acclamation in 2008.

Elected to the four councillor seats are Darrell J. Schapansky – 240 votes, Sandi J. Burrage – 223 votes, Nicholas Kosovic -211 votes and David A. Park – 189 votes.

The remaining votes went to Pauline A. Piller – 112 votes, – Bernice Weihs-Anderson – 106 votes, Ted Pappas – 65 votes and Sherri L. Forget with 55 votes.

There was an estimated 479 eligible voters of which 335 cast a ballot.

More to come.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House