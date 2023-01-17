Rotary Club still seeking nominations for Citizens of the Year

Deadline is Jan. 31 for nominating residents who have gone above and beyond for their communities

Citizens of the Year

The Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek is still seeking nominations for its 2022 Citizens of the Year. Do you know someone who made a big difference in your community, or who you would like to see honoured for their work? The Rotary Club will be recognizing people in Ashcroft and area, Cache Creek and area, TNRD Area “I”, and a student/youth recipient from anywhere in the region.

Submit a summary of the activities of your nominee, along with your name and contact information, by Jan. 31. Recipients will be recognized at an event later in 2023. Nominations can be emailed to theresatakacs@hotmail.com or mailed to Rotary Club, P.O. Box 11, Ashcroft, B.C. V0K 1A0.

Ashcroft hospital

The Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) at the Ashcroft Hospital is open 365 days a year, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nurses are there all day, every day; a virtual physician is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon; and physicians are on site all day Saturday and Sunday.

Not sure what services a UPCC provides? Go to http://bit.ly/3Wl9uGe, where you will find more information, as well as how to contact the Ashcroft UPCC to see a health care provider. More information will be added to the site as further services become available.

Property assessment appeals

Property assessment notices have now been mailed to all British Columbia property owners. If you feel that the assessed value of your property does not reflect its actual market value as of July 1, 2022, and would like to file an appeal, you have until Jan. 31, 2023 to do so.

Many concerns can be resolved through discussion with BC Assessment staff outside the formal complaint and appeal process. If you are still not satisfied after discussing your concern with BC Assessment, you may use the complaint and appeal process to have your assessment independently reviewed.

For more information about property assessments and the review process, go to http://bit.ly/3XCairc.

Free public skate

Come on down to the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft before the Guns and Hoses charity hockey match on Saturday, Jan. 21 for a free public skate hosted by Koppers. The free skate is open to everyone, and is from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Family Literacy Week

Get the family together for some fun Family Literacy Week events in the area from Jan. 23 to 27! All the events are absolutely free and open to all.

On Jan. 23 and 25 there will be Fitnation sessions from noon to 1 p.m. both days, as well as a drum making workshop from 3 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 25; these events all take place at the Cook’s Ferry Band office in Spences Bridge. On Jan. 24 there will be a Craft Night at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; on Jan. 26 get ready for Lego Night at the Ashcroft HUB from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; and on Jan. 27 there will be a Family Skate at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There will also be a StoryWalk in downtown Ashcroft all week long starting on Jan. 23; details will be posted when available.

Shine on Singers AGM

The Shine on Singers children/youth choir will be holding its AGM at 6 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB on Thursday, Jan. 26. Membership, which costs $5, is for anyone who is interested in children having opportunities to sing and perform together. A spring session will be discussed at the AGM.

Painting class

Clinton Country Artists and teacher Sonja Matthews are holding two painting classes, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Both classes are at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre (217 Smith Avenue), and the cost is $2; participants should bring their own lunch.

Space is very limited, so call early to book a spot. For more information, or to book, call Sandy at (250) 457-7027.

BC Community Award

The British Columbia Community Award is open for nominations until Jan. 31. The award celebrates the spirit, imagination, dedication, and outstanding contributions of British Columbians to their communities.

Nominate a deserving individual who raises the quality and character of your community for the 20th annual BC Community Award. Nomination forms are available online at www.bcachievement.com.

Rodenticide ban

The province is moving forward with permanent regulatory changes that will ban the widespread sale and use of second-generation rodenticides, which can pose a risk of poisoning to animals that eat poisoned rodents. To reduce this risk, the ministry established an 18-month ban on the sale and use of SGARs in July 2021.

During this 18-month ban, the ministry spoke with technical experts, reviewed the science, outlined proposed regulatory amendments in an intentions paper, and held a public consultation. To align with the end of the temporary ban, the revised Integrated Pest Management Regulation will come into effect on Jan. 21, 2023.

The regulation will prohibit the sale and use of SGARs in B.C. for all members of the public, and most commercial and industrial operations. Only select sectors deemed “essential services”, such as hospitals and food production, will be able to purchase and use SGARs. The changes will reduce unnecessary pesticide use by requiring individuals and businesses to focus on other methods of pest control, such as traps, less toxic rodenticide alternatives and removing food sources.



